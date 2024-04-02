Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Studio Tour with New and Recurring Experiences





Universal Studios Hollywood is preparing to celebrate 60 years of its studio tour with new and returning experiences for guests to enjoy, the park announced Tuesday. In 1964, Universal Studios invited guests to board the red and white Glamor Streetcars for a two-hour journey to experience behind-the-scenes movie magic. To celebrate 60 years of the Studio Tourth anniversary, Universal is bringing back the Glamor Tram design for its Studio Tour trams. Guests will also be able to stop mid-tour to enjoy photo ops celebrating the history of the lot. New Treats Are Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in Honor of Butterbeer Season

Universal Studios Hollywood re-releases the iconic Glamor Trams as the world-famous Studio Tour celebrates 60 years with new nostalgic enhancements, including a unique tram ride and on-set moment, a reimagined earthquake attraction, the return of the Runaway Train and a colossal T. rex dinosaur encounter from Jurassic World from April 26 to August 11, 2024. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

An all-new merchandise collection dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, available April 26 – August 11, 2024, invites guests to take home a piece of this historic celebration with products as unique as a bucket of ice cream. 60th anniversary popcorn in the shape of the iconic Glamor Tram, plus a range of retro-themed memorabilia including a pillow, blanket, backpack, jacket, tops, tees, hats, mugs, key rings, salt and pepper shakers, chocolates and candies. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

As part of the Studio Tour's 60th anniversary celebration, Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a selection of specially created, highly themed food and beverages available from April 26 to August 11, 2024. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Studio Tour Glamor Tram on the Universal backlot. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Runaway Train during the studio tour at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Universal Studios Hollywood) Visitors will see an original and fully restored vintage 1964 Glamor Streetcar, the first-ever original replica of the Hollywood Sign located along the backlot, the theme park's original hanging Jaws Shark, a photo backdrop themed to King Kong and more. . Views on the 60th The anniversary studio tour will also include an original car from Back to the Future in Courthouse Square, where the film was filmed, a dimensional Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur exhibit and the return of Earthquake The Big One, which has been enhanced with new technology exhibition. . Tram instructors will also take visitors on a trip down memory lane by showcasing clips of past Studio Tour attractions. The Studio Tours 1976 Runaway Train attraction will also make a temporary appearance during the event. The Studio Visits 60th The anniversary extends beyond the tour itself with new foods and merchandise available throughout the park. Universal Studios Hollywood and sister parks come to life in Minecraft

New barbecue sandwiches will be available at Hollywood & Dine, Mels Diner will feature a meatloaf combo inspired by a TV dinner and fried chicken combo meals and new ice cream items honoring the park attractions will be at Studio Scoops. Customers can also collect 60th birthday Glamor Tram popcorn bucket and clothing, pillows, keychains and more memorabilia inspired by the iconic tram. More details about the celebration can be found here.



