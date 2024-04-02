Chicago Symphony Orchestra names Klaus Mkel as next music director

On Tuesday, Chicago's worst-kept secret was officially revealed, as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra announcement the selection of Finnish conductor Klaus Mkel, 28, as the next musical director, for a first five-year term in September 2027. The appointment, unanimously approved by the orchestra's board of directors, makes Mkel the CSO's 11th music director, succeeding 82-year-old Riccardo Muti, and the youngest in its 133-year history. (This week, Mkel will make his third visit to Chicago to lead the orchestra as designated music director three performances with cellist Sol Gabetta.)

He also throws a fourth ball to the young conductors' current juggling act. Mkel is currently the musical director of both Oslo Philharmonic and the Paris Orchestra positions that the conductor says he intends to leave in 2027, the year he signed on to begin as conductor of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam.

I look forward to getting to know the musicians better over the coming years, Mkel wrote in a statement accompanying the announcement, and am grateful for the time this allows us to establish and deepen our relationship, preparation for what is a major and exciting event. commitment.

Mkel's selection comes amid a chaotic game of musical chairs among major American orchestras.

Gustavo Dudamel, the popular music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has announced his departure for the New York Philharmonic in 2026, after the orchestra's music director Jaap van Zweden announced his own departure at the end of this season (after only three years in this role).

And last week, another renowned Finnish conductor, Esa-Pekka Salonen, announced his resignation from the San Francisco Symphony, also after three years, citing irreconcilable differences with the orchestra's leadership. I do not share the same objectives for the future of the institution as the Board of Governors, he wrote in a press release.

Mkel's penchant for multitasking proved key to both the support and suspicion surrounding her rapid rise to stardom. Surely, with such global demand for his talents, there must be something special at work? But how special can something be when it seems so thin?

He also embarked on a recording career, releasing a warmly received (and sometimes barely received) album complete cycle of Sibelius symphonies with the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, and last month released the second volume of his Russian Ballets project with the Orchester de Paris. Each recording clearly demonstrates his growing talent, his great energy and his great ambition as well as the dark sides of each of these qualities.

To some, Mkel's busy schedule suggests he is a passing fancy, a comet mistaken for a star. Concerns abound that he is inexperienced, overcommitted and, therefore, underinvested. The CSO, meanwhile, cited the conductor's exceptional bond with our musicians after just two visits, specifying in its hiring announcement (with preemptive clarity) that Mkels' obligations would include a minimum of 14 weeks per season: 10 weeks of subscription and other concerts in and around Chicago, plus four weeks of national and international touring.

This does not bode well, writes critic Norman Lebrecht on his blog. Slipped disc. Over the next three years, he was split between orchestras from four different countries. Elsewhere, he called the hiring a raw transaction and a car accident in the making.

Then there are the more general complaints that revolve around his age, a mix of gripes that both dismiss his inexperience and warn that his attractive youthful glow may have faded by 2027. Opinions vary wildly as to about whether an orchestra of Chicago's pedigree is best served by a conductor who is truly a work in progress.

This is enough to make anyone wonder what precisely the problem with Mkel is. Look through the ages of the music directors of the top 25 orchestras in America (or Europe) and you're unlikely to find many in their 30s or 40s, much less in their 20s.

His debut at Carnegie Hall in March, leading the Orchester de Paris in Stravinsky Firebird Suite received rave reviews, and clips of the performance on YouTube capture the conductor's fiery charisma and vivacious energy, tempered at key moments by an obvious reverence. In a 2019 performance of Beethoven's Ninth with the Oslo Philharmonic, here and there you can observe the youthful ease and confidence of the then 23-year-old conductor, steeling himself to become a model of seemingly old-school rigor.

From a cynical, practical, cynical perspective, Mkels' appointment could be seen as an organization in a struggling classical landscape boosting its mobility by attaching itself to a rising star. More generously, this decision could be seen as a historic orchestra investing in its future (and attracting new audiences) by welcoming young talent.

Such an approach worked for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which controversially brought in Dudamel at the age of 28. It seems to be working for the Baltimore Symphony, where Jonathon Heyward, 32, is in the midst of a strong inaugural season. And it seems to be working in Louisville, where Teddy Abrams, 36, is rejuvenating the Louisville Symphony, and in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Aram Demirjian, 37, is doing the same for the Knoxville Symphony.

I was able to see the effect that a precocious young conductor can have on an audience: Tarmo Peltokoski, 24 years old, director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestraprincipal conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and new director of Toulouse National Capitol Orchestra. Her performance in November with the National Symphony Orchestra and pianist Yuja Wang made a strong first impression and drew loud applause.

And other remarkably young conductors are beginning to be brought to the forefront, such as the Franco-British conductor Stephanie Childresswho, at the age of 23, landed the position of principal guest conductor with the Barcelona Symphony OrchestraAas well as a position as associate conductor with the Sun Valley Music Festival.

The promising side of CSO investment in Mkels' nomination is that his restless energy and upward momentum could be taken apart. The risk is that by relying on a conductor with big ambitions and a vague vision, he engages in a supporting role that he cannot sustain (by looking directly YouSan Francisco Symphony Board of Governors).