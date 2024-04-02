Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Plans To Go Into The Entertainment Business As Chiefs Star Considers Life After NFL: 'We'll See Where This Road Takes Me'

Travis Kelce has revealed that he plans to pursue a career in entertainment once he hangs up his cleats and helmet.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is no stranger to the lights and cameras on and off the football field. With an already busy athletic career, the 34-year-old admitted to considering a move into the entertainment business after the NFL.

In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterKelce was asked about appearing on Saturday Night Live in 2023 and if scripted comedy is on his radar.

“It still is, and I'm trying to get more comfortable in the entertainment world before I start again with this football thing, knowing that that's my main goal in my life, and it always will be that until I finished playing,” Kelce shared.

“But I’m definitely still venturing into the scripted world, the entertainment world and seeing where that road takes me.” I'm extremely excited, but at the same time, I know I'm a bit of an amateur in this world, so I definitely have to get comfortable and, I don't know, put my own creativity into it.

Travis Kelce revealed he plans to enter the entertainment business after his NFL career

Kelce co-hosted Saturday Night Live and starred in several TV commercials in 2023

Given his superstar status in the NFL, it's no surprise that other on-screen opportunities have fallen to the tight end. Additionally, his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift brought his popularity to New Heights in 2023.

Kelce's longtime agents, Andre and Aaron Eanes, also helped raise Kelce's profile on and off the field. The twins revealed in January that Kelce dreamed of being as famous as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In addition to appearing in the coveted spot as a co-host on SNL, Kelce has starred in several television commercials, teamed up with the Chiefs to launch a clothing line, and launched what is now one of the most great sports podcasts with his brother Jason.

Kelce has also branched out into event promotion, with the second Kelce Jam music festival announced for March 2. The seven-hour festival takes place May 18 in Kansas City and will be headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2chainz.

Kelce announced the second annual Kelce Jam music festival on May 18 in Kansas City

His relationship with popstar Taylor Swift further increased Kelce's popularity last year

Much to fans' disappointment, Swift will not be attending the festival. While Kelce hosts the Jam in Kansas City, the 14-time Grammy winner will take her record-breaking Eras Tour to Sweden.

In the same interview, Kelce shared what he learned from watching Swift perform during the early stages of the tour.

“Don’t try to be Taylor, that’s what I learned,” Kelce revealed. “Yeah, she’s on a whole different stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason. This is because she is so articulate and very involved in everything she does.

“And that’s the beauty of it. I'd be an idiot if I ever tried to take anything away from what she does other than just enjoying the people who show up. I think that's one thing I could probably pick up on: she really identifies with the people she plays in front of, and so I'll accept that.