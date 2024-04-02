Freaks and Geeks actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails Joe Flaherty, the comedian and actor who played the sitcom father Harold Weir in Freaks and Geeks, is dead. He was 82 years old. In a statement, Flaherty's daughter Gudrun said of her father: “After a brief illness, he left us yesterday and since then I have struggled to come to terms with this immense loss. Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and unwavering passion for films of the 1940s and 1950s. His knowledge of the golden age of cinema not only shaped his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. Over the past few months, as he dealt with his health issues, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of these classic films together, moments that will forever be dear to me. Among those who paid tribute to him on social networks were: Mad Men actor Joel Murray, who wrote about X/Twitter: We lost another one of my idols. RIP Joe Flaherty 1941-2024. Jennifer Tilly, who starred alongside Flaherty in the 1997 comedy The bad guy, wrote: I was so thrilled to be able to work with him. His performance was perfect. A great actor. Left too early. The simpsons showrunner Al Jean recalled telling Flaherty that he bought his 1982 comedy album Count Floyd, which featured tracks like Reggae Christmas Eve in Transylvania. Jean wrote: He said it was you! RIP my hero Joe Flaherty. Lumbar tap star Michael McKean added:RIP Joe Flaherty. A lovely guy and damn he was funny. Flaherty was born in Pittsburgh in 1941, the oldest of seven children. He served in the United States Air Force for four years before beginning his acting career in the theater. After moving to Chicago, Flaherty became a member of the Second City Theater. There, he honed his sketch comedy skills alongside John Belushi and Harold Ramis. After seven years in Chicago, he moved to Canada to help launch Second City in Toronto. There he became one of the original writers and performers of the long-running sketch show SCTVdeveloping characters such as its horror host, Count Floyd. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Flaherty appeared in a number of classic comedies, including appearances in Back to the Future Part II And Merry Gilmore and a regular role in the television adaptation of Police Academy series. He was best known for his role in Paul Feigs Freaks and Geeks, in the role of Harold Weir, father of two children. In a Halloween-themed episode, he donned a cheap vampire costume in reference to his character Count Floyd. Flaherty was married to Judith Dagley for 22 years, until their divorce. They had two children, Gudrun, also an actress and writer, and Gabriel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/joe-flaherty-actor-death-age-b2522220.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos