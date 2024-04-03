State Fair Announces Kickoff of Summer at Fair Event

While the State Fair is just under five months away, fair fans will be able to get a taste of the staple summer tradition and all of its attractions in May.

The fair's kickoff to summer returns this Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26, for the fourth year in a row. This event offers visitors a scaled-down version of everything they love about the State Fair, like food, music, games and shopping, but with a more casual ambiance and comparatively smaller crowds.

Several State Fair staples have already announced their return to the event, including Fresh French Fries, Sweet Marthas Cookie Jar, Tiny Tim Donuts and Pronto Pups. New to the four-day event are: Peacheys Baking Company, a Sarasota-based donut truck that made a splash at the State Fair last year with its Amish donuts, and Trickster Tacos, serving urban Native cuisine with a Ho-Chunk button.

The spring event also comes with a full four-day lineup of musical entertainment, featuring local music and dance groups. Visitors can also play mini golf at Can Can Wonderland, play pickle ball, throw an inflatable ax, or go down the iconic giant slide.

Tickets for the summer kickoff at the Fair go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase for $13 online or $16 at the door. However, each day has a maximum attendance limit, so buy as early as possible.

For more information about kicking off summer at the Fair or to purchase tickets when they go on sale April 5, visit the State Fair website.