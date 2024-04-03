SCTV, Freaks and Geeks Actor Joe Flaherty Dies WPXI





Comedian Joe Flaherty has died. He was 82 years old. >> Read more trending news Variety reported that Flaherty's death was confirmed by his daughter in a statement through the Comedic Artists Alliance. After a brief illness, he left us yesterday and since then I have struggled to accept this immense loss, wrote his daughter Gudrun. Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and unwavering passion for films of the 1940s and 1950s. His knowledge of the golden age of cinema not only shaped his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. Over the past few months, as he dealt with his health issues, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of these classic films together, moments that will forever be dear to me. Flaherty was born in Pittsburgh in 1941. He performed at The Second City comedy club in Chicago, writing and performing in several shows alongside other powerhouses who got their start with the group, such as John Belushi, Harold Ramis and Brian Doyle-Murray. He also appeared on National Lampoon Radio Hour with Bill Murray, Gilda Radner and Chevy Chase. Flaherty eventually moved to Toronto to start Second City Toronto and SCTV with John Candy, Catherine OHara and Martin Short. He would go on to play other celebrities like Kirk Douglas, Richard Nixon and Gregory Peck, and develop his own characters, such as Count Floyd. He won two primetime Emmy Awards for SCTV, according to BDIM. In addition to his stage and television career in the 70s and 80s, he was also in several filmsincluding Happy Gilmore, Detroit Rock City and Back to the Future II. He also played the father on NBC's Freaks and Geeks, The New York Times reported. Short paid tribute to his former co-star, saying VarietyIn our 50-plus years of friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious at comedy, teaching improv, and the art of character work as Joe. In SCTV we called him the anchorman. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I adored him. Flaherty was sick but decided to stay home instead of being admitted to what Variety calls a care facility. His SCTV castmates attempted to use social media to raise money for Flaherty's care through the Comedic Artists Alliance to provide around-the-clock care. Gudrun Flaherty said her father died from a brief illness, but did not say what illness it was or where he died. Times reported. Latest notable deaths: Cox Media Group

