Eiza Gonzlez, the star of 3 Body Problem too pretty for Hollywood: the Mexican actress dated Timothe Chalamet, was linked to Cristiano Ronaldo and seems to be the new muse of Guy Ritchie
She has a star-studded dating history
But the actress doesn't kiss or tell. I think your life as a public person is already so exposed. I concentrate on my work, that's what really matters, she said in an interview with Latin.
She was a soap opera star
At the height of her soap opera career, she left Mexico to try her luck in Los Angeles. His first Hollywood project was From Dusk to Dawn: The Series. Since then, she has starred in films such as Baby driver, Alita: Battle Angel, I care a lot, And Godzilla vs. Kong.
Gonzalez is proud of her telenovela roots, which she says have shaped her work ethic. There's this stigma attached to doing soap operas and I think soap operas prepared me. I would never have been ready for this, she said Entertainment tonight.
She comes from a very close-knit family
Gonzalez's father died when she was 12 years old. For years, she suffered from a compulsive eating disorder triggered by depression. My father and I had an incredible relationship. We were very close. I fell into a very dark place and I couldn't handle [the] loss, she confessed Latin.
She remains close to her brother and their mother, former model Glenda Reyna. Gonzalez deeply admires Reyna, who raised two children on her own while dealing with her grief. I was raised by a soldier. I love my mother. She and I are best friends, she told the publication.
She's more than a pretty face
Gonzalez may have gotten her big break in Hollywood playing the quintessential Latina bombshell, but she's ready to move on.
It was an uphill battle though. It's really hard to force the industry to see you differently. I would love to see these massive directors really give us the opportunity to play a role that has nothing to do with our ethnicity, she said. Observer.
Her passion for her roles once got her in hot water with her Ambulance director, Michael Bay. Gonzalez disagreed with Bay's directions for his character, a paramedic. I just didn't want to make a joke or a caricature version of who they were. “I was very vocal about some things that I didn't think were right,” she told Screen Rant.
The actress also opened up about being rejected for roles because she was too pretty for the job, which caused her to experience an identity crisis and almost take drastic measures to downplay her appearance . I was like, do I shave my head? Am I making myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress very warmly or do I dress very warmly or do I cover up all the time? she said in an interview with InStyle last month.
It has many facets
Back in Mexico, Gonzalez was not only an actress, she was also a singer with two studio albums to her credit. And after years in the spotlight, she's comfortable with the idea of taking a back seat and letting others shine. One day, she plans to become a director, she said V Magazine.
Currently, the 34-year-old actress has several projects in the works, including three with Guy Ritchie, which suggests there's a special artistic connection at play. Well, first see her on screen opposite Henry Cavill and Henry Golding in Ritchie's next film. The War Department without a gentleman. Gonzalez is also set to star in the adventure film Apples The fountain of Youth, alongside actors John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, scheduled for release on April 19. They both must have gone well because she's already signed on for a third, as-yet-untitled Ritchie project, slated for release in 2025, also starring Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal.
In case the relationship sours, have no fear Gonzlez also has her own projects in the works, starring in and producing an upcoming biopic about the life of Mexican actress and singer Maria Flix.
