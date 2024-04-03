Lizzo says her 'I quit' post wasn't about quitting music

Lizzo thought it was time to respond to the ambiguous message she posted. Instagram during the weekend.

In the post, the singer said she was tired of putting up with being trolled by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music, make people happy and help the world be a little better than I found it, he adds. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me and I've stopped.

Lizzos has been engaged in a legal battle with her backup dancers since last August, as three of the dancers alleged in a lawsuit that she shamed and sexually harassed them. The singer denied the allegations with a statement to Instagram at the time, calling them scandalous, but in February, the California Supreme Court denied his motion to dismiss the case.

The dancers' lawyer, Ron Zambrano, responded to Lizzo: I left his position on their behalf in a statement has Weekly Entertainment: It's a joke that Lizzo says she's being bullied online when she should instead take an honest look at herself, the statement said. Her latest post is just another attention-seeking outburst and attempt to distract from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she finds herself in. Lizzo's legal and PR strategy is failing, so she desperately tries to play the role of the victim. .

Lizzo took Instagram again Tuesday to say she didn't mean for her, I left the message to make it look like she was stopping the music. She said she meant she would stop paying attention to negative energies.

I want to make this video because I just need to clarify, she said in the new video, What I'm not going to give up is the joy of my life, the joy of making music, that of connecting to people, because I know that I am not alone.

By no means am I the only person who has felt this negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive one, she continued. If I can just give one person the inspiration or the motivation to stand up for themselves and say stop letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could have hoped for . That being said, I'm going to keep moving forward and continue to be myself.