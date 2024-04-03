Joe Flaherty, SCTV and Freaks and Geeks comedian, dies at 82





Joe Flaherty, a prolific comedian and actor who was a founding member of the popular Canadian sketch series SCTV, died in April at age 82. His daughter, Gudrun, announced the death but did not provide details. Mr. Flaherty was born in Pittsburgh on June 21, 1941. He spent seven years at Chicago's Second City before helping create the Toronto outpost of comedy troupes in the early 1970s. He then starred alongside John Candy and Catherine OHara in SCTV, on a fictional television network known as Second City Television that was full of jesters in front of and behind the cameras. Mr. Flaherty's characters included the network boss Guy Caballero and the vampire TV host Count Floyd. Former castmates also included Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas and Andrea Martin. He won Emmy Awards in 1982 and 1983 for his writing on SCTV and continued to work in television and film for decades. He was introduced to later generations through memorable turns as rowdy in Adam Sandler's 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore and as old fashioned dad in the NBC comedy Freaks and Geeks, which aired from 1999 to 2000. He made dozens of brief appearances in film comedies, including as a border guard in Stripes (1981), a death row inmate in Johnny Dangerously (1984), and a Western Union man in Back to the Future: Part II (1989). ). He was a frequent guest on sitcoms such as Frasier and The King of Queens. Mr. Flaherty has maintained deep ties to Toronto, serving as an artist in residence at Humber College. His marriage to Judith Ann Dagley, with whom he had two children, ended in divorce. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

