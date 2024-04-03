American Idol Hopeful Madai ChaKell Mocks Luke Bryan's Voice During Hollywood Week

Things weren't ideal between Luke Bryan and a American idol contestant in a recent episode.

On Sunday night's episode, things heated up when hopeful singer Madai ChaKell performed Ariana Grande's “Tattooed Heart” for Bryan and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, ultimately led the candidate to make fun of the country star's southern accent.

Before her performance, the 22-year-old singer spoke with Ryan Seacrest about Bryan's thoughts on not being ready to go on the show before.

“I definitely tapped more into myself since he said I probably didn't really know who I was,” ChaKell said. “I dug deeper and found more. I just want to prove to Luke that I'm a true performer and artist.”

After the contestant arrived on stage, she began a take, but apologized and asked if she could do it again.

On her second attempt, she took a break and tried singing a cappella because “it wasn't flowing like we had practiced.”

Madai Chakell stars in “American Idol.”

Disney/Eric McCandless



After finishing the song, the “Buy Dirt” singer, 47, shared her comments. “So Madai, are you feeling okay?” Bryan asked her, to which she replied, “Uh, I'll take care of it.”

He continued: “Is your voice 100%?

ChaKell admitted that her voice “wasn't where I would like it to be.”

“I got you. Obviously I don't know what happened in rehearsals, but there was a lot going on up there. It was a little wonky in places. But thanks for playing for us. Thank you,” Bryan said. her.

In an interview after the performance, ChaKell claimed that the pianist was wrong about what they had rehearsed. “Then we tried to also play the card: 'Is your voice good?' What do you think?” she remarked. “I was shaking because look what you just did! Is your voice good, Luke? I didn't hear you sing! Obviously I can sing.”

ChaKell was then given a second chance to perform in front of the judges, and Bryan said, “It's great to see you again, and we understand the whole dynamic of it now, and we're glad you're getting another opportunity. As I I said, in this moment, your moment, we want you to be in the most comfortable situation possible.”

“That being said, can I get a chair, maybe? Cause I'm starting to shake a little,” ChaKell responded, seemingly referencing the “One Margarita” artist's previous comment about her voice “trembling”.

This time, at the end of the song, she added a southern twist to the word “heart.”

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images



Perry and Richie both clapped, but Bryan didn't look happy and asked why she opted for that accent.

Chakell responded in a British accent: “You know, you said something before, like, I don't really know who I am yet, so I wanted to show you that I can be everyone and everything.”American idolEast?”

After leaving the stage, Bryan added: “Maybe we will Humble American at one point. I probably won't win over the audience for that one. »

In a separate interview, ChaKell stood by his comments. “I'm proud of that moment because I feel like it definitely showed the energy of my boss. But yeah, it's like that, you all know what it's like,” she said. she declared.

After the episode aired, ChaKell continued Instagram Live with Perez Hilton and stood as she left the show.

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Luke Bryan on 'American Idol'”.

Disney/Eric McCandless



“My attitude, honestly, in my opinion, I think it was justified,” the contestant said, claiming that the pianist intentionally sabotaged her performance and that the judges were in on it.

ChaKell continued: “People think I have a bad attitude because they don't know me. So I speak for myself and I talk to judges who know what really goes on behind the scenes,” said ChaKell. she declared. “What I was saying wasn't meant for the viewers. Luke Bryan and the rest of the judges knew exactly what I meant when I said, 'Is your voice good,' because you know what we do .You know what you're doing.”

Ultimately, ChaKell said she did not want to continue on the show due to contractual restrictions and that it was not her “dream”.