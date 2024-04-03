Proposed sports and entertainment complex goes on public tours

March 14 was a long and busy day for Heather Grahame.















Grahame, who serves on the board of directors of the nonprofit Helena Regional Sports Association (HRSA), spoke at a 7 a.m. meeting of Hometown Helena, a grassroots civic group, about a $115 million to $120 million mega-sports and entertainment facility project at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. That was followed a few hours later by an update on the proposal to the Lewis and Clark County commissioners.

And it was capped off later that night as she attended a presentation led by Ben Tintinger, HRSA board member and founding director of Mosaic Architecture, to several dozen stakeholders and the audience in the room at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Grahame is one of five HRSA board members hoping to gain support for a project called The ARC, which will include a 12,500-seat arena, competition pool, indoor track, wooden courts hard and indoor grass courts.

She said they presented the project to commissioners on March 14 for public release.

“We are far enough along in the planning process and comfortable enough to talk about it publicly,” Grahames said.

The group once considered calling it the Aquatic Recreation Center, but thought ARC might be more effective, Grahame told Lewis and Clark County commissioners during his presentation.















Supporters say the ARC would fill a long-standing need in the Helena area for indoor entertainment and sports venues and would be an economic boon, adding that it would attract national and regional tournaments.

HRSA's goal is to address the unmet recreation, fitness and wellness needs of the greater Helena area, Grahame told commissioners in their chambers as colleague Paul Landes sat near.

She said the ARC proposal was a response to the lack of indoor recreational facilities.

We lack enormous indoor spaces for sports organizations of all kinds, whether it's turf fields, hard courts, aquatic centers or swimming pools or even arenas at the fairgrounds, Grahames said.

The ARC will be able to host statewide events of all kinds, including indoor sporting events, indoor graduations and indoor rodeos, with an indoor arena that can accommodate 12,500 people. There will be a soccer field and an indoor walking path that the public can use, especially in the winter when people can't walk outside, Grahame said.

We think the economic impact will be very, very significant, she said. She said a public needs survey would be conducted to ensure the public supports this proposal.

She said they have been working with the fair board for nearly a year on the recreational sports complex project, and that HRSA would likely approach the commissioners and ask them to put it on the ballot in early 2025 .

We believe the public will support this measure despite a proposed increase in property taxes, Grahames said.

Grahames said HRSA is the nonprofit catalyst for the project and funds all of these efforts. She said they are partnering with the fair board and fairgrounds director Kevin Tenney is excited about the project.

She said the current exhibition hall at the fairgrounds is already booked every weekend for 2024 and 2025.

So it can't offer more to the community or the state at this point without an expansion, Grahame said. So we believe that this project will bring huge benefits to the community, both in terms of improving the physical health metrics of the county, including the ability for all kinds of sports teams to finally have a space to play and compete and have an aquatic center to help address Montana's very serious problems. high drowning rates and address unmet aquatic needs.

She said it would have beneficial effects on mental health, as exercise helps reduce depression.

Later in the day, at the meeting at the fairgrounds, Tintinger said Mosaic was working with SMA Architecture on the joint venture project.

He said the project had grown in size, as some have commented, but could be scaled back if necessary. He added that the current area is approximately 280,000 square feet.

By showing you these exhibits, you will understand why it is so big, he told the crowd. And we'll see as we move forward if this is the kind of thing that all of you and the rest of our community feel we need.

Grahames said earlier in the day they met with stakeholders in November and found the original plan did not meet the needs of the community or the fairgrounds. She said they had retained a third-party consultant to prepare the studies. One of these studies is the economic sustainability of the project.

We all know you can build a project, but is it economically sustainable once built? she asked.

THE HRSA States one of these studies will focus on the benefits that the ARC will bring in terms of economic development impacts through increased tourism and visitation to the region. The other will focus on improving the quality of life of residents and visitors; attract and retain residents and our businesses; and increased spending throughout the community. HRSA received $47,500 in ARPA funds from the Helena City Commission to fund the studies.

The results will be published online. And public meetings will follow.

Grahame said assuming the results are favorable, HRSA will approach the commission to put it on a ballot in 2025 to seek public funding.

Grahame said they know there is statewide concern about property tax increases. But they also believe that this project is so valuable and so necessary and that it will be supported by the population, but that it will require a long public education campaign. And she thinks it will enhance Helena's appeal as a community.

She said a home with an assessed value of $343,000 would pay $200 more per year, or $16.66 per month, in property taxes.

At one of the meetings, it was suggested that the group seek corporate sponsorships to help reduce costs.

HRSA states on its website that the ARC would be managed by the Lewis and Clark County Fair Board.

“The Fair Board has a long history of organizing events to meet the needs of our community and running them successfully,” he says.















To learn more about the project and HRSA, visit:helenasports.org.

Facilities as currently offered:

A 12,500-seat indoor arena with seating capacity to attract regional and national events. It will serve as an event venue for rodeos, concerts, national and regional hardwood tournaments and community events.

Indoor hardwood courts to accommodate daily group training schedules, physical education classes, pick-up games and to host national and regional tournaments.

Indoor grass courts are in high demand and are truly versatile. This facility would allow multiple groups to practice simultaneously.

A competitive pool with adequate deck space for swimmers is necessary to meet the demand of our communities. Ample visitor seating and viewing areas will attract national and regional events.

Warm water recreational pool offering opportunities for physical therapy, fitness classes, toddler and adult swim lessons, infant water safety classes, water basketball, volleyball and other games.

An indoor walking/jogging track providing year-round options for continued walking and athletic training is planned, along with many other activities that we continue to identify in our meetings with community stakeholders .