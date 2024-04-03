Kriti Sanon on the Crew sequel: We'd really like to be back and do something fun | Bollywood News

Heist Crew comedy soars at the box office and as an actor Critical I say she said with her co-stars Taboo And Kareena Kapoor Khan I would love to reunite for a potential sequel. Crew follows three flight attendants – played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti – whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor teeters on the brink of bankruptcy until they find a dead passenger who was smuggling planes. golden biscuits.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film grossed Rs 70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. It is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kriti said she is ready to reprise the role of nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from Crew, if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script.

“People love it. We would really love to come back and do something fun. Obviously, this puts a lot of pressure on the writers… It's the public that motivates the creators for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel like you can definitely do something next. So, I hope so,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Crew was one of the most anticipated films of the year, thanks to its lead cast, and the success of the film, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, proves that audiences come to the cinema to watch good content, without genre . “It’s nice to see the response to the content. Then it doesn't matter whether it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was liked, something that cinema should aim for… Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or a female-centric film and it acts only on content. It doesn’t have to be directed by a man to attract audiences to the theater,” the actor said.





Crew, Kriti said, is a film that has never been made in Indian cinema before, as heist films in the country tend to revolve around male protagonists.

“…But we haven’t seen a film with three women. Here you have three women from different generations, almost a decade apart with strong, unique roles. People also like chemistry and I am very happy about that. It’s a trio that people never imagined and that’s what made it exciting,” she said.

When asked about her future projects, the actor said that she is yet to sign a new film as she is in a place where she doesn't want to do films just for the sake of it. She prefers to rejoice in the success of her latest project.

“I'm going to wait for something that makes me feel like I'm going to the next level. I don't want to repeat myself. I want to do something that excites me to get out of bed. I read a lot of scripts and attended narrations and meetings. Nothing struck me enough,” she added.

Kriti Sanon's next album is Do Patti, which also marks her production debut.