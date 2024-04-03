The stylish French singer and actor was 89 years old

Jean-Paul Vignon, the French romantic singer and actor who impressed audiences on both sides of the Atlantic during an eight-decade career, died March 22 of liver cancer in Beverly Hills, his family announced . He was 89 years old.

Performing a repertoire of contemporary pop and American standards, Vignon made his American debut in 1963 at the famous New York supper club The Blue Angel, where he opened for stand-up comedian Woody Allen.

Ed Sullivan I will present it soon on his CBS Sunday night variety show in eight appearances – including one in which he sang a duet with a young Liza Minnelli – and he became a regular guest on Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin's programs.

Signed by Columbia Records, Vignon released his first American album, Because I love youin 1964. Three years later, he played a supporting role alongside William Holden and Cliff Robertson in the World War II film. The Devil's Brigade.

In a Profile 1994 in the Los Angeles Times, noted journalist Robert Koehler, “Vignon embodies the American image of the romantic, singing Frenchman. Ironically, rather than comparing his voice to those of renowned Gallic crooners like Maurice Chevalier and Gilbert Bécaud, Vignon says he has a Bobby Darin-like voice, capable of singing fast and passionately or softly and slowly.

He continued to play some of the biggest venues in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and other major cities until the early 1970s, and in 1974 he recorded a single, “You”, with Farrah Fawcett , then a relatively unknown young actress and actress. model.

Changing public tastes stalled his career, but he hosted a Canadian television show produced by Dick Clark called The sensual man, which ended each week with him lying in a bathtub. And for one Playgirl at center in 1973, he sported a sweater once worn in a famous Marilyn Monroe photo shoot and nothing else.

Born on January 30, 1935 in the port city of Dire-Daou, in the colonial territory of French Somaliland (later known as Djibouti), Vignon was educated in Avignon, France. He briefly studied medicine in Marseille and law at the Sorbonne in Paris but decided to devote himself to music full time.

He was in his early twenties when, on the recommendation of Belgian singer-actor Jacques Brel, he landed a prestigious job in a cabaret in Paris that would launch his career.

The baritone made his debut in front of the cameras as the star of the 1956 feature film Dangerous Promisesthen continues with a performance alongside Françoise Arnoul in the romantic drama Asphalt (1959).

At the same time, he had signed as a singer with the French company Disques Vogue, which aimed to develop him as an artist following the example of balladeers such as Charles Trenet (his idol), Yves Montand and Charles Aznavour. His first album was an autobiographical album from 1957. Djibouti.

His career in France began to lag after completing 17 months of compulsory military service, but after opening for Edith Piaf and performing aboard the French liner Liberté in front of ocean celebrities such as Ernie Kovacs, Edie Adams and Carol Burnett, he decided to try his luck in the United States.

As he wrote in his 2018 memoir, From Ethiopia to utopia“My adventurous spirit told me: 'Marco Polo did not hesitate to go to China, Henry Morton Stanley did not hesitate to dare to explore central Africa and find Dr. Livingston, Christopher Columbus did not hesitated to sail west to discover America… so it's your turn to discover the United States.'”

After years of ups and downs in his career, he returned to the Los Angeles cabaret scene in 1993, encouraged by pop singers such as Harry Connick Jr., Michael Feinstein and Tony Bennett and the breakout success of “Unforgettable », which associated the late Nat King Cole. and his daughter Natalie. He remained active into his 80s with appearances at Feinstein's, Vitello's and the Catalina Jazz Club.

Along the way, he will also appear on shows such as The Rockford Files, Hotel, Falcon Crest, Los Angeles Law, Columbo, Days of our lives And Gilmore Girls; voice of one of the Merry Men in Shrek (2001); and tell the romantic comedy 500 days of summer (2009).

At the same time, his company Côte d'Azur Productions offers the French public translations and overdubs of Scarf and other American films.

Survivors include his longtime partner, Suzie Summers; daughters Marguerite Vignon Gaul (from his marriage to the late American actress Brigid Bazlen) and Lucy Brank; and granddaughters Leah and Hannah.