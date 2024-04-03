What it was like to drive a diesel truck used to make Hollywood films: Exchange Tuesday

Today's trading episode is a little different. Last week I climbed a telephone pole to try to charge a Chevrolet Volt; before that, I had hauled a huge junkyard axle in the Midgate-equipped Chevy Avalanche; before that, I had a nasty burnout in a Hemi-powered Chrysler 300C. But this week, things are bigger, tighter, and tiltier than ever. That's because I drive a Hino 195, a large diesel-powered truck that was once rented to studios to help them produce Hollywood films. This is what driving this beast was like.

The Hino 195 box truck is a vehicle you probably ignore as it passes you on the streets, with a hard-working person behind the wheel getting ready to deliver something. big (Or a lot something small). This is a generic box truck from a company you've never heard of, unless you've read The Autopian.

You see, we wrote about Hino a little times. Mark Tucker wrote about the Renault Dauphine-based Hiino Contessa he found for sale:

And Jason wrote about the one-off Hino Contessa “900 Sprint” model, which was shown at various car shows around the world, but never went into production:

Speaking of Hino cars, the company built the first versions of the Toyota Hilux after the two companies joined forces in the 1960s:

Hino is still part of Toyota, but it specializes in utility vehicles like the one I drove, the 195. Here, watch this week's episode of Trade-In-Tuesday:

The 195 is a medium-duty body-on-frame truck designed for the North American market. It features a 5.0-liter inline-four diesel engine mated to an Aisin six-speed automatic transmission, powering a solid dual rear axle. It's honestly quite simple:

The one I was driving was part of Galpin Studio Rentals, which is a fascinating part of our sister company's business model. Here, let me quote from Galpin's next book, currently in writing:

Have you ever wondered where the vehicles in your favorite movies and shows come from? Chances are the answer is Galpin. It all started withA boys life,AND.s working title before its release. These Fairmonts and Granadas chasing the mysterious but charming alien were rented from Galpin Rent-A-Car, which was just beginning to offer picture cars (the cars you see on screen) and other vehicles needed by film and television productions. Then there wasBack to the future, a now classic that featured incredible old automobiles, many of which (including a DeLorean) Galpin helped procure. The dealership also provided cars forDance with wolves,Nightmare on Elm Street,Young guns,Friday 13,Top GunAndThe Untouchablesat that time. In the 1980s, Galpin was busy delivering more than 200 vans, station wagons and crew cabs each July for the upcoming television season to studios at Universal, Warner Bros, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Sony and MGM. In the 1990s, Galpin officially established Galpin Studio Rentals to provide production vehicles and filming cars for film, television and commercial productions, the latter of which was booming at the time. Some of the major feature films that Galpin Studio Rentals was involved in included:Primary instinct,tomb stone,pulp Fiction,Shout,Mighty ducks,jurassic park,Fatal instinct,Reservoir dogs,Something about Mary,Stupid and dumber,The mask,ArmageddonAndTitanic. The 2000s saw Galpin supplying vehicles for films likeGone in sixty seconds,Pearl Harbor,National treasure,Kill Bill,Iron Man,THEHangover1&3,Fast Furious,Pirates of the Caribbean,Spider Man,Training day,Perfect pitch,Oceans 8,Peak hourand many more. From the late 2000s through the 2010s, television production exploded and Galpin Studio Rentals found itself working with every major studio on shows such as:Modern family,Blackish,Vegas Experts,Scandal,How to escape murder,Shameless,Sons of anarchy,Big brother,NCIS LA,Bosch,Euphoria,Annihilate,Yellowstone,Grey's Anatomy,how I Met Your Mother,Calm your enthusiasmjust to name a few. With the proliferation of streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc., the volume of production has increased. Some recent Galpin credits include:Being the Ricardos,Flamin Hot,Pam& Tommy Lee,Lincoln Lawyer,Black Lady Sketch Show,Ride or die,Babylon,Grace and Frankie,SHINE,Reno 911,I Carly,Ratchet,All Americans,Top Gun: Maverickand many more to follow. Galpin Studio Rentals continues to expand its production vehicle offerings, with makeup and wardrobe trailers joining the mix. In addition to this, the group also rents production equipment and event rentals that have nothing to do with vehicles. It's all part of an impressive growth trajectory for Galpin Motors' well-managed and growing Studio Rentals division. Galpin has been involved in more film, television and commercial production than any other dealership in the world since the 1980s.

Fascinating stuff!

I had the pleasure of using one of those wired controllers that hydraulically raises and lowers the rear axle. It folds down, then becomes a flat platform, then moves up and down perfectly for lifting and lowering heavy loads. It's great and could even serve as a lift for a small vehicle; I bet my WWII Jeep would fit on that platform, and it would definitely fit in the cargo hold (which incidentally has a translucent roof, which I thought was great, because it meant that the interior was always nice and bright (during the day)).

There's a large door on one side of the box and there's tons of storage underneath. I found a printer in one of the storage bins; This appears to be from around 2012:

The interior is quite simple. You have a split bench seat, the driver's seat actually having a cushioning system! There's a little knob under the seat that lets you adjust the damping rate so that if you're heavy and hit a big bump, you won't hit the seat, you'll just float like a magic carpet. I can't exaggerate how muchamazing this feature is. All cars should have suspension seats!

There's a dashboard full of more blank buttons than I've ever seen in a single vehicle (makes sense, since truckers hook up all sorts of accessories), there's a standard PRNDL shifter floor-mounted (a waste of space if you ask me; this should be a column shifter), and there's ample storage space in the glovebox, door pockets, center console and the dashboard compartments. It's a decent place to spend time, but basic.

Before leaving, I checked this diesel engine, and since the Hino 195 is a cabover, that meant I had to tilt the cabin:

I've never done this before, and the instructions threw me a bit off track at first. You have to pull some rods and hold them while you pull other rods, then you have to push the cab forward with all your might, then it engages via a kickstand. The cabin is configured so that it can be lifted quite easily, but don't try to do it with a person inside like I did:

Here's a look at the diesel engine under the cabin:

You can see the water intake on the left; when you lower the cab, the top of the intake pushes down to complete the seal of the intake tube, which runs from the rear of the cab (about the same height as the top of the roof ) to the turbocharger.

I don't want to say too much because I'd love for you to watch this beautifully shot and edited video, but we encountered it during the test drive. I really have no idea what it is. It's a huge mass of duct tape attached to the front of the driver's side front door of a Honda Civic. It simply falls from the hood to the rocker panel. I'm baffled.

But what doesn't leave me perplexed is this suspension seat, which I put to the test forreserve iton speed bumps. Suspension seats for everyone, I say. Suspension seats for everyone.