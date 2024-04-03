Torrances Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival Returns April 7 – Daily News





The 10th annual Cherry Blossom Festival took place at Columbia Park in Torrance this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The event featured vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and music. (Photo by photographer Chuck Bennett)

The 10th annual Cherry Blossom Festival took place at Columbia Park in Torrance this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The event featured vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and music. (Photo by photographer Chuck Bennett)

The 10th annual Cherry Blossom Festival took place at Columbia Park in Torrance this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The event featured vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and music. (Photo by photographer Chuck Bennett)

The 10th annual Cherry Blossom Festival took place at Columbia Park in Torrance this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The event featured vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and music. (Photo by photographer Chuck Bennett)

The 10th annual Cherry Blossom Festival took place at Columbia Park in Torrance this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The event featured vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and music. (Photo by photographer Chuck Bennett)

The 10th annual Cherry Blossom Festival took place at Columbia Park in Torrance this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The event featured vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and music. (Photo by photographer Chuck Bennett)

The 10th annual Cherry Blossom Festival took place at Columbia Park in Torrance this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The event featured vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, and music. (Photo by photographer Chuck Bennett) In Japan, this centuries-old practice is known as “hanami” or “flower viewing.” More precisely, it is about gazing in wonder at Japan's unofficial national flower: the cherry blossom. And on Sunday, April 7, the city of Torrance invites residents to get in on the action with its 11th annual Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival in Columbia Park. The public is invited to enjoy a picnic under the pink flowers of the ornamental cherry trees as well as activities, crafts and catering from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. As the weather begins to warm, the trees in Columbia Park also begin to bloom, said Monica Harte, cultural services manager for the city of Torrance. Harte said at least three of the park's trees are in full bloom and she hopes the cooler weather forecast for this weekend won't discourage the display of color. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed that more trees will bloom,” Harte said in an interview Tuesday. The festival is a joint effort led by the Torrance Department of Community Services, Soka Gakkai International, the North Torrance Homeowners Association and the Torrance Artisans Guild. The guild, Harte said, charges fees to community vendors and then donates the profits to scholarships. Soka Gakkai International, a Torrance nonprofit, donated more than 150 cherry blossom trees to the city, in addition to trees in Columbia Park, Harte said. The cultural festival features pan-Asian entertainment, including taiko drumming, Japanese and Chinese folk dances and a performance of an aria from the opera “Madama Butterfly.” Sone Kenko, Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, will speak alongside Torrance Mayor George Chen. Harte added that a first for the festival this year is the introduction of a public art project. In addition to other crafts, families will be invited to paint a tile that will be part of a larger art installation, perhaps at one of the city's libraries or cultural arts center, Harte said. “People can explore their own creative aesthetic,” Harte said. “It’s exciting to be able to launch it at the festival.” The event's live performance opens with the American and Japanese national anthems performed by the North Torrance High School choir at 11:15 a.m. and concludes with Taiko drumming beginning at 3:30 p.m. Free parking and shuttle service are available from the Torrance City Yard, located at 20420 Madrona Ave. Columbia Park is located at 4045 190th Street. For more information, visit torranceca.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/04/02/torrances-cherry-blossom-cultural-festival-returns-on-april-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos