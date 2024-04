Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Studio Tour – NBC Los Angeles

Universal Studio Hollywood celebrates 60 years of scenic excursions via the Studio Tour, offering park guests the opportunity to experience Old Hollywood with new attractions as well as themed merchandise and food. Birthday celebrations begin from April 26 to August 11, 2024. The tour will make a stop at legendary movie sets, allowing riders to enter the world of cinema. The stop features an original and fully restored retro Glamor tram from when the tour first opened in 1964. Current electric tram next to the original Glamor tram from 1964. Photo opportunities are also available, with a giant King Kong backdrop and the original hanging Jaws shark. THE Earthquake: the biggest The section recently underwent a top-to-bottom renovation and will debut new technology and a contemporary aesthetic. The attraction, mimicking an 8.3 magnitude earthquake, was built in 1988 to replace the Tower of London. together. Stock photo of Jaws Lake at Universal Studios Hollywood (1977). As the tour continues toward the background, riders will have the chance to see an original Back to the Future car, a time machine, at Courthouse Square. The Doc Brown character will also roam the area. Other nostalgic throwbacks include the 1976 “Return of the Runaway Train” set, featuring warning bells and alarm sirens. A large display of Tyrannosaurus rex from “Jurassic World” will also be heard screaming from afar. Rear descent tram in addition to archive tourist guide photo. For the final touch of the 60-minute tour, riders will see an original replica of the Hollywood Sign located along the backlot. The original billboard was installed in 1923 and later declared a cultural and historical landmark in Los Angeles. Birthday-themed merchandise and food will also be available for purchase at the park. Food products include: According to the park, a 60th Anniversary Dining Pass will be available for purchase, allowing guests to select up to two entrees, four snacks, sides, desserts or drinks from participating restaurants or food carts. A passing member Preview is also available to RSVP on April 18, 22, 23 and 24.

