Lawrence Police Search for 'Yellowstone' Actor From '1923' Brings Plenty





The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department is searching for a missing actor in connection with an incident Sunday morning, authorities said in a news release. Police are looking for 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty. The 27-year-old man known for his role in “1923” is wanted as a suspect in an incident that occurred Sunday morning at a Lawrence apartment complex, police said. Officers were responding to reports of a woman heard screaming for help, but the suspect involved fled before officers arrived. Police identified Brings Plenty as the suspect in that call, listed as a domestic violence incident. Police said in a statement Tuesday that authorities had probable cause for his arrest. Family members, who had not heard from Brings Plenty since Easter, expressed concern, saying it was uncharacteristic of him to remain without contact, and reported him missing. person. Brings Plenty is also the nephew of “Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty. Cole Hauser, who also starred in “Yellowstone,” also posted about Brings Plenty's disappearance on social media, sparking a wave of investigations. Police said they issued an alert to other law enforcement agencies in the area regarding their search for Brings Plenty. Brings Plenty was seen on traffic cameras leaving Lawrence immediately after the alleged incident in a 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plate 368PXB. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-8477.

The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department is searching for a missing actor in connection with an incident Sunday morning, authorities said in a news release. Police are looking for 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty. The 27-year-old man known for his role in “1923” is wanted as a suspect in an incident that occurred Sunday morning at a Lawrence apartment complex, police said. Officers were responding to reports of a woman heard screaming for help, but the suspect involved fled before officers arrived. Police identified Brings Plenty as the suspect in that call, listed as a domestic violence incident. Police said in a statement Tuesday that authorities had probable cause for his arrest. Family members, who had not heard from Brings Plenty since Easter, expressed concern, saying it was not like him to go without contact, and reported him as a missing person. Brings Plenty is also the nephew of “Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty. Cole Hauser, also starring in “Yellowstone,” also sent meinformation on the disappearance of Brings Plenty on social networkssparking a wave of inquiries. Police said they issued an alert to other law enforcement in the area regarding their search for Brings Plenty. Brings Plenty was seen on traffic cameras leaving Lawrence immediately after the alleged incident in a 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plate 368PXB. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-8477.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmbc.com/article/lawrence-police-cole-brings-plenty-missing-1923-actor-suspect/60373208 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos