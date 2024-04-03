Nepo babies hinder budding artists from Hollywood stardom – The Suffolk Journal





Hollywood's most popular nepotist babies, (LR) Zo Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Maude Apatow, Maya Hawke and Lily-Rose Depp. Getting into the entertainment industry has never been easy. Many people who wanted to pursue careers in film, theater and music have been abandoned by the media and sometimes even their parents. Not knowing if you will make it in Hollywood is the biggest question that haunts everyone who wants to make it in this field, except nepo babies. Nepo baby, short for nepotism baby, is a term becoming popular on social networks in 2022 and refers to children of successful parents who benefited from nepotism. The internet has started pointing fingers at and judging the children of celebrities in the entertainment industry, claiming that they are only successful because of their lineage. It's even become a trend on X and TikTok to talk about the most famous nepo babies, but what people may not realize is that nepotism in Hollywood is nothing new. Famous actresses like Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore are among the many people who became more successful because of their parents' connections and the majority of Gen Z has no idea. Nepotism, not only in Hollywood but everywhere else, has been around for centuries and I don't think it's going to stop now because of a trend. It’s impossible to ignore the vast pool of untapped talent overshadowed by industry inequity. As nepotism continues to take over the industry, the question arises: are generations of actors and actresses destined to be nothing more than nepot babies? I don't think so, but I don't want to be very optimistic about it either. Nepotism will always exist; what needs to change is how we approach this, both as audiences and as aspiring actors and filmmakers. It's important to have self-taught artists and musicians in the industry to show those trying to succeed and climb the entertainment ladder that their dream is possible. However, you have to keep your feet on the ground and know that even without nepo babies, they are entering the most competitive field where they are not the only gifted talents. There is no denying that if you want to succeed in the industry you need to have talent, which many nepo babies possess, but you also need luck and most importantly connections. Celebrities born into famous families, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Platt, Dakota Johnson and Maya Hawke are already succeeding on red carpets at such a young age. Yet one can only imagine how many talented young adults are left in the dark because of nepotism. Hollywood lacks innovation, and part of that is due to nepotism. Ultimately, nepotism does more than just exclude extraordinary artists; it also contributes to a culture of mediocrity. Stories aren't told, voices aren't heard, and vibrant human connection, where an actor pours their heart into a role they've earned, is reduced to a monotonous chamber of privilege. I think aspiring artists need to fight for a place in the industry and discussions about justice and fairness while measuring the fine line of talent that divides them both should be discussed more often. Even if we can't end nepo baby privilege, we can at least aspire to a more unbiased Hollywood.

