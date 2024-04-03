The 'Freaks and Geeks' actor was 82

Joe Flaherty, the actor and comedian known for his work as Harold Weir in Freaks and Geeks and his many years as a writer and star of SCTV, is dead. He was 82 years old.

Flaherty's daughter, Gudrun, confirmed his death in a statement obtained by Weekly Entertainment through the Comedic Arts Alliance.

“My father was a kind and gentle soul who blessed everyone who knew him and those who loved his work,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who cared for him; he loved being able to make people laugh. We will miss him so much, but we are forever grateful to God for his presence in our lives.” No cause of death has been released.

Flaherty's death comes two months after members of the iconic improvisational comedy group Second City organized a fundraising campaign to support him as he battled an undisclosed illness. In a statement about the eventhis friend and SCTV Teammate Martin Short said Flaherty's health had deteriorated.

Our beloved SCTV the actor, Joe Flaherty, is very ill. Joe is aware of the seriousness of his failing health and would like to spend his remaining time at home rather than in a facility, Short said at the time. We write to our friends because we believe SCTV meant something to you, and it wouldn't be without Joe Flaherty.

He continued: “He was an inspiring mentor, director and improviser who gave us many tools that we still use in the careers he helped start. And he made us all laugh!

Joe Flaherty in 1982.

Following the news, several of Flaherty's former teammates and comic contemporaries paid tribute to him on social media.

In a moving messageFlaherty's Merry Gilmore Teammate Adam Sandler wrote: “Oh man. I loved Joe growing up. My brother and I always laughed. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Every move he made. He was crushed as a guard -border in Stripes. Couldn't be more fun watching him heckle me on the golf course.”

He concluded: “The nicest guy you will ever know. A great comedian. And a true sweetheart. A perfect combo. Much love to his children and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he has brought to all of us .”

Mad Men actor Joe Murray, who shared the screen with Flaherty in the 1986 film A crazy summer, was the first to announce the news. We lost another one of my idols, he written the. RIP Joe Flaherty 1941-2024.

Actress Jennifer Tilly responded with her own tribute. Joe Flaherty played my father in The bad guy, I was so excited to be able to work with him. His performance was perfect. A great actor. Gone too soon, read his message.

Born in Pittsburgh in 1941, Flaherty began his comedy career at Chicago's legendary Second City. He spent a year appearing on the National Lampoon Radio Hour before eventually moving to Toronto to start a new theater company for Second City. This led him to join SCTV, the Canadian sketch show, as one of its original writers/performers. He spent eight years on the hit series, in an ensemble that included Short, Eugene Levy, John Candy, Dave Thomas, Catherine O'Hara, Rick Moranis and many others.

Joe Flaherty in Freaks and Geeks.

Flaherty appeared on several television shows throughout the 1990s, including a regular role on the sitcom. Manic Manor. One of his most memorable performances came in 1999, when he joined the cast of NBC's short-lived comedy-drama, Freaks and Geeks. He played the embarrassing but well-meaning Harold Weir, father of main characters Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) and Sam (John Francis Daley). Even though the series only lasted one season, it remains a much-loved cult classic.

Daley was among those who paid tribute to the actor, write on, Joe Flaherty made me laugh so hard it's damned. My favorite days on set were when we did scenes together. What a lovely guy.

Flaherty also made brief but memorable appearances in several hit films, including Merry Gilmore where he heckles the main character, calling him a jacka–“. In Back to the Future Part II, he plays the postal worker who delivers Doc Brown's 70-year-old letter to Marty McFly. Additional credits include Police Academy: The Series, The King of Queens, Clone Highand the Canadian series Call me Fitz.

