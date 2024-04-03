News | City of West Hollywood





In honor of Earth Month this April, the City of West Hollywood will celebrate WeHo takes action for climate 2024 to rally community members to collectively adopt sustainable practices and contribute to Citys 2035's carbon neutrality goal. Community members are encouraged to share posts on social media regarding sustainability. action steps using the hashtag #WeHoClimateAction. Starting in April, residents, businesses and local organizations are encouraged to take a variety of actions that support the City's ambitious environmental goals. Through its @wehocity social media pages, the City will promote various measures related to energy, transportation, zero waste, the natural environment and resilience that community members can take. The City will also share the latest information on its climate action initiatives to raise community awareness of the City's programs and policies related to its natural and built environments, ecology and sustainability efforts. The City of West Hollywood has a strong track record of developing and instituting progressive, forward-thinking environmental policies, and as a city committed to reducing its carbon footprint, West Hollywood recognizes the importance of individual actions to a substantial impact on the health of the population. planet. One of the City of West Hollywood's most important core values ​​is responsibility for the environment, said City of West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson. West Hollywood has consistently led the way in developing and implementing policies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and promote sustainability. As we take the next steps in achieving the goals of our Climate Action Plan, Earth Month in April is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to do what we can to take individual actions that add up to have great impacts on the community and help our city reduce our pollution. carbon footprint, which will better prepare us for the future effects of climate change. In the spirit of proactive initiatives, the City of West Hollywood is preparing for Earth Month with a variety of community events and programs this April: On Saturday April 20, 2024the City will host a free in-person symposium, Wise water | Water works, which will explore the fundamental role that water plays in supporting urbanized environments. It will examine some of the key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead regarding future sustainability, climate change, ecology and resilience goals pursued at local and state levels. The symposium will take place in West Hollywood City Council Chamber/Public Meeting Roomlocated at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard ten from morning to 1 p.m. More information is available on the city’s website calendar. On Saturday April 20, 2024 the City will organize an annual meeting Tree planting at 9 a.m. on the public promenade at 1146/1148 Formosa Avenue. Four paperbark trees (Melaleuca quinquenervia), widely planted throughout Southern California and native to Australia, will be planted. Paperbark is a rounded evergreen tree growing up to 40 feet tall. It has a low water consumption and features exfoliating bark and oblong leaves with seasonal flowers in summer and fall that will attract pollinators and birds. Sun exposure ranges from partial shade to full sun. Members of the West Hollywood community are invited and encouraged to participate in this year's annual tree planting event. Come see us; no RSVP is necessary. Supervision, instructions, tools and gloves will be provided. The event will begin with a short hands-on planting session, followed by a discussion on the benefits that trees bring to the urban environment. To showcase the City of West Hollywood's climate actions in the areas of energy, transportation, zero waste, natural environment and resiliency programs, the City will highlight its sustainability programs and share information on how community members can get involved via social media and more, including the following. : The city’s recently launched Green Business Certification program recognizes and encourages efficient, profitable and sustainable business operations. To support businesses, the West Hollywood Green Business program and its services are offered free of charge. Visit go.weho.org/greenbusiness for more information. Electrify WeHo is the city's new electrification web resource with resources to help community members transition to an all-electric home that can improve indoor air quality, reduce your energy costs, modernize your home and help WeHo achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2035. Learn about benefits and incentives to help you make the transition at Electrify WeHo. Go solar in West Hollywood is a City-sponsored program that encourages property owners to go solar. The City has partnered with online marketplace EnergySage to help homeowners receive and compare quotes. The City's new Resilience Efforts webpage provides the public with information about resilience and centralizes the City's resilience efforts to serve as a resource for community members. The City of West Hollywood encourages community members to leave their automobiles at home and use other means of transportation when possible when traveling through the city, including using scooters, bicycles, on foot ( the city is only 1.9 square miles!) or via the Citys. free public transportation options. Please visit www.wehopickup.com or www.weho.org/cityline for more information. In response to a statewide effort to reduce emissions associated with organic waste disposal by diverting waste from landfills, the city worked with Athens Services to establish an organic recycling service throughout West Hollywood. Community members are encouraged to visit the city's Organics Recycling webpage to learn how to sort waste and recycle. In January 2024, the West Hollywood City Council adopted the new Tree Canopy Ordinance regulate the preservation, removal, relocation and replacement of existing mature trees in the forest canopy. The City's Heritage Tree Program promotes specimen tree identification, promotes tree awareness, advocates for the protection of the benefits of mature trees, and educates community members about the City's heritage trees and tree management practices. proper maintenance. All big trees start small! Visit the city's webpage on best practices for caring for young trees. The WeHo community is encouraged to watch resource videos and take the pledge to protect trees! Finally, the City will continue to implement its People-Centered Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (WeHo Climate Action), which outlines the City's planned path to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and adapt to the impacts of climate change while emphasizing equity and quality. life outcomes for the West Hollywood community. The City updates its WeHo Climate Action every two years public dashboard which monitors progress towards carbon neutrality and its 60 programs and projects. To learn more about the city's active sustainability initiatives and public dashboard, visit WeHo Climate Action & Sustainability. The City of West Hollywood will also partner with The Preschool Education Center organize a day of service for schoolchildren. This private event will take place at Kings Road Park and programming will include educational activities and activities on monarch butterfly conservation, planting nectar and other foliage, and park cleanup. Visit the City's Monarch Butterfly Conservation educational webpage to learn more about Monarch Butterfly conservation and the City's efforts. For more information about West Hollywood Earth Month 2024, please contact Andi Lovano, Community and Legislative Affairs Manager for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6333 or at [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email and visit the meeting calendar and city ​​events on www. weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public counters or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by telephone at (323) 848-6400 and via the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo to (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media interested in additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

