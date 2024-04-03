



Captivating aerial view of Los Angeles' iconic 6th Bridge, paving the way for the xSuit action saga directed by Olivier Hero Dressen. Vladislav Litvinenko, in a sharp xSuit, strides through the downtown Los Angeles night, embodying elegance in motion, in this captivating scene from Olivier Hero Dressen. In the dead of night, Vladislav Litvinenko is chased by a dark muscle car through the streets of Los Angeles, a captivating chase scene lensed by Olivier Hero Dressen. Check out “Race Against Time,” a stylish, action-packed commercial from Olivier Hero Dressen starring Vlad Litvinenko and featuring stunts by Paul Darnell. Our goal was to embody the action genre with chases, stunts and the atmosphere of Los Angeles. Zach Lazar Hoffman's voiceover and the versatility of the xSuit pay homage to both the genre and the ingenuity of the suit. — The Olivier Hero costume LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Belgian director The hero's costume Olivier Introduces the revolutionary xSuit commercial to Hollywood. The latest xSuit ad, “Race Against Time”, was masterfully directed by Belgian talent Olivier Hero Dressen and produced by Supreme Studio. It showcases the essence of high-octane action combined with the sleek sophistication of modern business wear. Produced with the expertise of Los Angeles producer Constance Powis and CN producer Camilla Wang, the project features an international team, showcasing the remarkable agility and elegance of the xSuit against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles. The advert features Vladislav Litvinenko, known for his captivating dance performance alongside Ryan Gosling at the Oscars, embodying the dynamic spirit of the modern man. Paul Darnell, acclaimed for his recent Emmy Award-winning stunt work on the Disney series “The Mandalorian,” not only features in the commercial, but is also responsible for the breathtaking stunt choreography, bringing to life to action. The Belgian and Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles expresses its immense pride in supporting this adventure, highlighting the prolific Belgian creativity that flourishes in Hollywood. “Race Against Time” demonstrates the innovative collaboration and exceptional talent of the Belgian community, affirming its significant impact on the international scene. About “Race Against Time”

The narrative of “Race Against Time” is the gripping journey of one man against time, striving to reach a crucial board meeting. Dressed in the versatile xSuit, the protagonist takes on myriad challenges with unparalleled style and efficiency, showcasing the indispensable value of the xSuit for today's professionals. The commercial captures the picturesque appeal of Los Angeles and features an exceptional international crew, including Emmy Award winner Paul Darnell, who elevate the cinematic experience. Credits Writer/Director/Executive producer: Olivier Hero Dressen

Director of Photography: Gareth Taylor

Responsible: Vladislav Litvinenko

Stunt Coordinator/Choreographer and Feature: Paul Darnell

Voiceover by: Zach Lazar Hoffman

Editing and calibration: Aaron Fuks

Sound and post-production: designhero.tv

The success of “Race Against Time” is attributed to the collective genius of its creative team. Look now

Immerse yourself in the exciting world of “Race Against Time”. See the ad on Vimeo.

For more details, please contact the team[AT]studiosupreme.be About xSuit

Innovatively designed for fashion-forward professionals, xSuit sits at the intersection of fashion and function. It's the epitome of modern dressing that doesn't compromise on style or comfort, embodying the future of menswear. About Olivier Hero Dressen

Olivier Hero Dressen is an award-winning director renowned for his visionary direction and compelling visual storytelling. Its extensive portfolio includes commercials, music videos and films that span the globe, constantly innovating the creative industry. Hashtags: #BelgianTalent #Hollywood #CreativeCollaboration #Xsuit #StudioSupreme Xsuit Present: “Race against time”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/700587952/belgian-director-olivier-hero-dressen-introduces-groundbreaking-xsuit-commercial-in-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos