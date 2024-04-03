LANG LANG, WORLD-FAMOUS CLASSICAL PIANIST, TO BE HONORED WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

Long long

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor world-renowned classical pianist Lang Lang with the 2,778th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 7044 Hollywood Boulevard. Lang Lang will receive his star in the Live Performance category. Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz, and Michele Anthony, executive vice president of UMG, will join host Steve Nissen as speakers.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the world's iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960.

ABOUT OUR HONOREE

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Lang Lang's exceptional contributions to the world of classical music and to celebrate his extraordinary talent by honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums worldwide, topping the classical charts and simultaneously achieving mainstream success. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, over the past decade he has performed for dignitaries such as President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and the late Queen Elizabeth II, in plus playing sold-out concerts with all the best orchestras and conductors in the world. Lang Lang has also reached large television audiences by performing at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the final match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and with artists such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Herbie Hancock at various editions of the Grammy Awards. In April 2020, he participated in the

One World: Together At Home Concert, broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on several global platforms.

The breadth of Lang Lang's musical achievements are reflected in his tireless commitment to charitable causes, notably through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation and Keys of Inspiration. As both a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, he has inspired more than 40 million children. to learn piano and has developed extremely successful educational programs.

Lang Lang's recent albums, ThePiano Book in 2019, Goldberg Variations in 2020 and The Disney Book in 2022, have been runaway international bestsellers. His new album Lang Lang-Saint-Sans was released in March 2024 and presents a treasure trove of musical discoveries: Saint-Sans features Lang Lang's wife, pianist Gina Alice, the Gewandhausorchester and Andres Nelsons. The album also features the Carnival of the Animals, a whimsical menagerie that has captivated young hearts for generations, continuing Lang Lang's heartfelt wish to promote a love of classical music. to young audiences.

Lang Lang gained an army of new fans in 2023 as one of the judges on The Piano, a heartwarming talent show broadcast by Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. One of the most influential classical musicians in the world, Lang Lang has over 20 million followers on social media. Everything the pianist does is underpinned by his belief that music makes life better, that it heals, unites and inspires, and that it makes us better people.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBERS WALK OF FAME

The Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrates art, entertainment and all things Hollywood. Celebrity ceremonies are broadcast around the world, connecting fans with their favorite artists. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. The winners are selected by a committee of their peers. The sponsors finance the star, the ceremony and the maintenance of the legendary attraction. The Walk of Fame is free for everyone. To learn more and find your favorite stars, visit walkoffame.com

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (HCC)

Since 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCC) has transformed business and improved people's lives. With more than 750 members, the Chamber is Hollywood's largest trade organization and serves as a place where our diverse members can connect, grow and make an impact. HCC is the proud steward of two global icons: the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Sign. Held in the public trust, the HCC strengthens and promotes businesses by connecting, mentoring, advocating and innovating. To make a difference, connect with us at hollywoodchamber.net.