Survey Reveals Hollywood's 10 Most Popular Celebrities | Entertainment





Aniston, 55, who runs HBO's “The Morning Show,” ranked number one among women with 48 percent of the vote. Her famous role in “Friends” made her America's sweetheart for decades. Ironically, second place goes to the highest paid actress. Angelina Joliewho allegedly stole from Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, when they teamed up for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 2005. Jolie, 48, received 46 percent of the vote. will next see in “Maria,” a biopic chronicling the life of Maria Callas, one of the world’s greatest opera singers. Rounding out the top five women are Anne Hathaway, Angela Bassett and Julia Roberts, each with 42% of the vote. Hathaway has won numerous honors, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in “Les Miserables” in 2013. Angela Bassett's breakthrough performance came when she played Tina Turner in “What's Love Got to Do With It”. She won a Golden Globe for this role and was nominated for an Academy Award. “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts continues to shine on screen. At 56, she recently starred with Ethan Hawke in the 2023 thriller “Leave the World Behind.” She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2001 for “Erin Brockovich.” Denzel Washington takes the most popular title when it comes to leading men. The 69-year-old actor has received accolades after accolades for his stunning performances and was named “The Greatest Actor of the 21st Century” by the New York Times in 2020. He will next be seen in Ridley Scott's “Gladiator 2.” in theaters in November. Dwayne Johnson and Morgan Freeman are tied for second place in popularity. Johnson, a 51-year-old wrestler turned successful star, has more than 280 million followers on Instagram, the fourth largest following. And its Teremana tequila brand isn't doing too badly either. At 86 years old, Morgan Freeman has built his decades-long career by showcasing his brilliant talent and signature voice in every performance he gives. He won an Oscar for “Million Dollar Baby,” but was nominated five times for his work. Keanu Reeves and Samuel L. Jackson round out the list for the guys. Reeves, 59, has come a long way since his previous iconic performance in “Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.” He became a bona fide action star with “The Matrix” film series. From films like “Pulp Fiction” to “Django Unchained,” Samuel L. Jackson is a true powerhouse. The 75-year-old received an honorary Oscar for his work in 2021. This story was produced by Way.com and edited and distributed by Stacker Media.

