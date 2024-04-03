



Kansas authorities said Tuesday they were searching for actor Cole Brings Plenty in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident shortly after relatives of the 27-year-old, including his uncle, Yellow stone star Mo Brings Plenty, announced his death. The Lawrence Police Department said investigators submitted an affidavit to prosecutors for Brings Plenty's arrest, identifying him as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation. Few details of the incident were immediately released, but the department said in a news release announcing the search that it took place at a Lawrence apartment Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived, police said. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving town immediately after the incident. Police also said Brings Plenty's family contacted the department, expressed concern about his whereabouts and well-being, and reported him as a missing person. About an hour before the department issued its press release, Mo Brings Plenty, who has appeared in every season of Taylor Sheridans' hit western series since its premiere in 2018, said on Instagram that his nephew was missing. #ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen on March 31 leaving the Lawrence area, he wrote in a caption next to a missing persons poster, which said Brings Plenty had missed a meeting with his agent for a television show, which is unusual for him. . The agent told New York Post in an interview before police announced that Brings Plenty had a Zoom hearing scheduled for Monday morning. I had spoken to him about the details on Thursday afternoon and he was excited about it, the agent said. When Cole didn't show up on Zoom, I contacted his manager. Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., Cole's father, also announced his disappearance on Facebook. If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is, tell them to call me, he said Monday. His family is very worried about him. Last seen early in the morning, Easter morning. He ended with a direct call to Brings Plenty to contact me and send you a message on your phone. Neither mentioned the criminal investigation, and it was unclear whether either man knew Lawrence police were seeking to arrest Brings Plenty. A representative for Mo Brings Plenty did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening. Brings Plenty and his family are enrolled members of the Lakota Nations. As an actor, he appeared in two episodes of 1923A Yellow stone spin-off series, as well as other Western projects like Jim Bridger's Great Stories And In the wild frontier, according to its IMDb page. He also studies media at Haskell Indian Nations University, according to Lawrence's time. Brings Plenty is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 145 and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and long black hair. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle, a white 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plates, is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843- 8477.

