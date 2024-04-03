'Yellowstone' Actor Mo Brings Plenty's Nephew Named Suspect in Domestic Violence Case Hours After Reporting Missing





“Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty's nephew has been named a suspect in a domestic violence case after being reported missing. Lawrence Kansas Police Department went to their Facebook Tuesday to announce that Cole Brings Plenty, 27, was a person of interest in the alleged abuse of a female victim Sunday morning. “Officers responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” police wrote. On Tuesday, Cole Brings Plenty was declared a person of interest in the alleged abuse of a woman, according to the Lawrence Kansas Police Department. Lawrence Police Department Police said the alleged incident happened Sunday morning, saying officers “responded to reports of a woman screaming for help.” Donor “The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving town immediately after the incident, heading south on Highway 59,” they continued. For more of the Page Six you love… Authorities said Cole had been reported as a missing person by his family before the charges. Representatives for Cole were not immediately available for Page Six for comment. They added that the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived. colebringsplenty/Instagram Street cameras captured Cole leaving town immediately heading south on Highway 59. Instagram/@mobringsplenty Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Hours before Cole was identified as a suspect, Mo posted a flyer about a missing person on social media with his nephew's face displayed on it. According to the flyer distributed throughout Kansas and Missouri, Cole's cell phone is currently turned off and he missed a meeting with his agent for a TV show, which is not typical for him. “#ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen on March 31st leaving the Lawrence area,” Mo captioned the photo. Before Cole was listed as a person of interest, Mo took to Instagram to share the news of his nephew's disappearance. MovieMagic The actor posted a missing flyer with Cole's face on it. CBS/courtesy Everett Collection Cole's agent also expressed concern for the actor, telling Page Six: “Cole had an audition for an upcoming film project over Zoom scheduled for Monday morning.” “I spoke to him about the details on Thursday afternoon and he was excited. When Cole didn't show up on Zoom, I contacted his manager. “We hope that he is found safe and sound and appreciate the efforts of his family, friends and colleagues in the film industry in trying to locate him. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Cole is young in his acting career and has been featured in several shows, including “1923,” Into the Wild Frontier,” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/04/02/entertainment/yellowstone-actor-mo-brings-plentys-nephew-named-a-suspect-in-domestic-violence-case-hours-after-being-reported-missing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos