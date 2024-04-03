LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Lawrence Police say they are looking for “1923“Actor Cole Brings Plenty Following Alleged Domestic Violence Incident on Easter Morning.

The department submitted an affidavit to the Douglas County Prosecutor for Brings Plenty's arrest. The alleged incident occurred at an apartment complex in Lawrence, but the specific location has not been released.

“We identified him as a suspect, found probable cause for his arrest and issued an alert to local agencies,” Lawrence police said.

Officers responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but the 27-year-old suspect fled before officers arrived.

“The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving town immediately after the incident, heading south on Highway 59,” LPD said.

Brings Plenty's family contacted police to express their concern and reported him as a missing person.

Brings Plenty was last known to be driving the 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas tag 368PXB. If you see Cole Brings Plenty or his vehicle, call 911.

“1923” is a spin-off of “Yellow stone“, on which Cole's uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, plays.