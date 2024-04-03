'SCTV' and 'Happy Gilmore' Actor Joe Flaherty Dies at 82





Joe Flaherty, actor and writer known for “Merry Gilmore” and Canadian sketch show “SCTV” died Monday at the age of 82. “After a brief illness, he left us yesterdayand since then I have struggled to accept this immense loss,” his daughter, Gudrun Flaherty, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and unwavering passion for films of the '40s and '50s,” she continued. “Cinema was not just a hobby for him; it deeply influenced his career, especially his unforgettable moment with “SCTV.” He cherished every moment spent on the show, so proud of its success and so proud to be part of an incredible cast. “Recently, the cast of “SCTV” remembered each other saying, “All of us castmates of “SCTV” owe him a huge debt of gratitude; he was the creative anchor that kept us honest and inspired. It’s a testament to his indelible mark on everyone he worked with,” Gudrun said. Last month, “SCTV” veterans, including Martin Short, held a fundraiser across the Alliance of Comic Artists for Flaherty's benefit amid his declining health. Born in Pittsburgh on June 21, 1941, Flaherty later joined The second city improvisation in Chicago before moving to Toronto in the mid-1970s to start a troupe. In 1976, “SCTV” hit the airwaves, with a cast eventually including stars such as John Candy, Eugene Levy, Catherine OHara, Rick Moranis, Dave Thomas, Harold Ramis and Andrea Martin, among others. In the series, Flaherty impersonated celebrities like Alan Alda, Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley, and created original characters like Guy Caballero, president of SCTV. Flaherty went on to appear in a number of films, many with Second City and “Saturday Night Live” alumni, including “Innerspace,” “Stripes,” “Follow That Bird” and “Happy Gilmore,” in which he ruthlessly” heckled the main character. He also starred in the cult series “Freaks and Geeks” as the somewhat grumpy father of stars Linda Cardellini and John Francis Daley. Alongside Gudrun, Flaherty also leaves behind his son, Gabrielwhich he shared with his ex-wife, Judith Dagley.

