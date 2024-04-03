Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates 60th anniversary with retro studio tour – Daily News





Universal Studios Hollywood will take guests on a journey back in time aboard retro red and white striped Glamor Trams to see a scale replica of the famous Hollywood sign, an updated version of the Earthquake attraction and the return of the Runaway Train. Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour from April 26 to August 11 with a plethora of souvenirs, food and souvenirs. ALSO WATCH: Universal's new Nintendo Cafe is fun, cute and fast, but is it good? The Studio Tour has been taking tourists to the Universal backlot since 1964 for a first-hand look at Hollywood movie-making in action. At the time, the visit lasted two hours. Today, this duration has been reduced to approximately one hour. This spring and summer, Studio Tour tram riders can take a nostalgic journey through six decades of Universal theme park history. Among the highlights will be a 10-foot-tall scale replica of the original 45-foot-tall Hollywood sign. The replica sign will be nestled into the hillside next to the tram station where it will remain for several years. ALSO WATCH: Universal Studios Hollywood Offers 15% Off Annual Passes The 1989 Earthquake attraction that simulates a magnitude 8.3 earthquake has undergone an extensive renovation to add updated technology and thematic aesthetics. The 1976 Runaway Train attraction will return to the Studio Tour with warning bells and alarm sirens. A trio of terrifying studio props will include a growling Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur, a huge King Kong photoshoot backdrop and the theme park's original hanging Jaws shark. ALSO WATCH: Niles: Super Nintendo World continues the transformation of Universals A Doc Brown character will tinker with the DeLorean time machine car from the Back to the Future film franchise in Courthouse Square. Even the retro Glamor tram will play a starring role in the Studio Tour's anniversary celebration, with fans able to hop off the tram for a photo opportunity with an original and fully restored vintage 1964 tram. Universal is in the process of converting its current fleet of 21 diesel-hydraulic engines to electric streetcars. Throughout the theme park, retro-themed food and drinks will be available at Hollywood & Dine, Mels Diner and Studio Scoops Ice Cream Parlor as part of the 60th anniversary event. The City Snack Shop outdoor food cart will be transformed into a glamorous trolley serving Banana Breath popcorn and other treats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/04/02/universal-studios-hollywood-celebrates-60th-anniversary-with-retro-studio-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos