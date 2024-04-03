sustainNU hosts pollinator awareness event





The U.S. honey bee population is suddenly at an all-time high, according to the new Census of Agriculture. Those who attended the “Why Pollinators Matter and What You Can Do” conference on Tuesday might take that with a grain of salt. Jacquelyn Fitzgerald, fifth-year doctoral student. candidate in plant biology and conservation, presented the scientific aspects of pollinator conservation, such as the importance of bee species diversity. She said European bees are actually not native to the United States. “Creating habitat for pollinators is really important, including in cities,” Fitzgerald said. “These urban areas can be very important refuges for bees. As an example, the rusty bumblebee is here in Chicago. It is a critically endangered bee. Tuesday's event was the first on sustainNU's Earth Month itinerary. Attendees enjoyed bee-themed cake pops and dark chocolate-covered honeycombs. Students can register for future sustainability-related events through the sustainNU website, according to sustainability program administrator Cria Kay. “April is somewhat of a celebration of the Earth and a time for us to be more intentional and think about how we interact with our environment,” Kay said. The schedule includes, among other things, tree planting and a visit to the Block Museum. Many events are also open to the public and the greater Evanston community. Barry Grennan, an Evanston resident, said he decided to attend the event because he had heard about the importance of pollinators in the news and wanted to learn more. “I know about bees, wasps and hornets, but I don’t know all the species,” he said. NU is implementing more pollinator-friendly landscaping, including planting new species that don't require mowing and introducing clover — a pollinator supporter — into the seed mix, said Sarah White, campus planner from NU. White, another speaker at the event, said her team is also working with the Prairie Cats Ecological Restoration Club to consider restoring a small area directly west of Shakespeare Garden. “Over time, we will get smarter, we will improve, and hopefully continue to provide a net ecological benefit to campus,” White said. Fitzgerald said most vitamins and human nutrition come from plants pollinated by bees: chocolate, apples and coffee are all extremely dependent on pollinators. She said planting flowers that bloom at different times of the year, avoiding pesticides and choosing plants native to Illinois are ways to protect local bee populations. “Pollinators face threats from almost every angle, and supporting these critically important insects also helps maintain a healthy ecosystem for the rest of us,” Fitzgerald said. “I know these things can seem quite intimidating, but there are so many things we can do to help protect them, both on an individual and collective level.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @jillian_moore7 Related stories: — The bee venom trend is carving out a place in the beauty industry's natural products market — State Rep. Robyn Gabel discusses the state's upcoming environmental bills and celebrates progress on sustainability — NU hosts the launch of the University of Toronto and Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2024/04/02/campus/sustainnu-kicks-off-earth-month-with-speaker-event-cultivating-awareness-for-pollinators/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos