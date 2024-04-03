Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Bollywood celebrities 'paid desh bhakts': Husband prays to Ram Lalla, while wife's party…





Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been in the news over the years for his anti-Pakistan stance, sexual harassment allegations, criticism of reality show judges, as well as his breakup with Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhijeet was asked how he manages to laugh off his past controversies, when he talked about paying the price of being the only true 'desh bhakt (patriot)' in Bollywood. Read also | Abhijeet Bhattacharya says his songs made Akshay Kumar a star: 'He was called the poor man's Mithun Chakraborty' Abhijeet Bhattacharya slammed celebrities for pretending to be patriots. (Archive photo) Do drama for patriotism but be realistic. The singer said: Sabse badi bewakoofi hai, ek hi line bolunga 'Don't give your life, desh bhakti ke liye natak karo, lekin real mat bano'. People get paid; there are so-called paid desh bhakts (patriots). Unko pay kiya jata hai desh bhakti nibhane ke liye, they are paid… I paid a heavy price to be the only desh bhakt in Bollywood (The stupidest thing is not to give up your life because of patriotism, just do pretending to be a patriot. People are paid to be patriots now, while I am the only real patriot in Bollywood). Abhijeet also said that he “doesn't care about getting a Padma Bhushan”. Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticizes a Bollywood couple Without naming names, Abhijeet added, “A Bollywood man is not a patriot. Here, a husband talks a lot, and the wife will make fun of him in Parliament. Who will get darshan of Ram Lalla, the ” It is these parties that abuse it. So don't make anyone a patriot with money. I made money and accomplished a lot in terms of patriotism. Now I am what I am, I will only sing and entertain people (Not a single person in Bollywood is patriotic. Here the husband will say one thing and the wife will make fun of the same in Parliament. The husband will seek blessings of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple, and wife and her political party will criticize such things. “I have earned money and lost it also because of my love for the India. From now on, I will only sing and entertain people.” Abhijeet's career Apart from Hindi, Abhijeet has also sung in other languages ​​including Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Odia. He was launched by RD Burman in a Bengali film with a duet song with Asha Bhosle. In his decades-long singing career, he has sung for actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and many more. 'others. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/abhijeet-bhattacharya-bollywood-celebs-paid-desh-bhakts-husband-ram-lalla-wife-parliament-101712122347779.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos