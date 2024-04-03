Janhvi Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood stars to make their South debut in 2024





From Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30, Saif Ali Khan in Devara to Emraan Hashmi in OG, Bobby Deol in Kanguva and many more, we compile a dossier on the Bollywood stars who are all set to mark their South debut in 2024 . Bollywood actors and their beginnings in the South 1. Saif Ali Khan – Devara On August 16 last year, Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday saw the release of his first poster of the upcoming film Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The theatrical release is scheduled for April 5, 2024. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. 2. Janhvi Kapoor – Devara Janhvi Kapoor's venture into Telugu cinema alongside Jr NTR in Devara grabbed attention, marking her debut in Tollywood. Additionally, she has reportedly been cast as the lead heroine in Ram Charans RC16. Kapoor expressed regret for not learning Telugu, but praised the patience of Devara's team who helped her craft her lines while speaking to The Week. She said, “I never learned Telugu and that's something I'm ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it's one of my favorite big regrets. This part of me has been dormant for a while. “But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They work with pillars and I am very grateful that they are on hand to help me with my lines.” 3. Disha Patani – Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva Disha Patani is set to make her South debut with Suriya's period drama Kanguva. This film will mark the first duo of Disha and Suriya. She will also be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, which is scheduled to release worldwide on May 9. 4. Bobby Deol – One Moment Bobby Deol's South debut in Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Pawan Kalyan is followed by his lead villain role in Suriya's Kanguva, where his first look with antlers on long hair was revealed recently by the film's team. 5. Shanaya Kapoor – Vrushabham Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, will make her South debut with Vrushabha alongside Mohanlal. She plays a pivotal role opposite Roshann Meka in the Ekta Kapoor-produced film, slated for a pan-India release. She was already announced as part of the cast of this film produced last year by Ekta Kapoor. It also stars Garuda Ram, Simran and Srikanth and was primarily shot in Telugu and Malayalam, billed as a South Indian film with a pan-Indian release. 6. Sunny Hinduja – Hello Mom Actor Sunny Hinduja, known for his roles in The Railway Men and Aspirants, will make his south cinema debut with the Malayalam film Hello Mummy. The actor recently shared a few photos of his tattooed hands adorned with rings. As Pipi reports, he will likely play an exorcist in the upcoming film. 7. Jamie Lever – Aa Okatti Adakku Actor-comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of Johnny Lever, will also make her South debut with the Telugu film Aa Okatti Adakku. Jamie said, “Making my debut in the Telugu industry with Aa Okatti Adakku is a dream come true. This film is not just a career journey for me, it is a personal tribute to my roots. Telugu is my mother tongue and I play it. is a sincere tribute to my grandmother, who is more comfortable with her mother tongue.” She is expected to play a viral role in the film produced by Rajiv Chilaka.

