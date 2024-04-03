Wire creator says actors' security claims contradict standard procedure





Thread Creator David Simon said he was concerned about claims by actor Andre Royo, who played Bubbles on the popular HBO crime series, that the Baltimore locations were unsafe for the actors. Simon, 64, was responding to a quote that resurfaced on social media during Royos' 2014 interview on WTF podcast by Marc Marons. Royo, 55, told Maron: You're in Baltimore on location, there was no set. They would open up a townhouse and say okay, come in. I did a scene where I'm crawling on a roof and I get stuck with a needle. They say: Can you finish the scene? Write about X/Twitter, Simon said: I don't want to contradict Andre, but it should have been very important and as a producer I should have heard about it and reacted. Locations/art/set designs don't randomly tear open locations. Sets to be cleaned before the actors arrive. The waste placed is safe [decoration]. In the comments, Simon explained further: I'm just concerned that Andres' recollection here contradicts what was our standard procedure across all sites. The people who worked on the locations, art and decor [decoration] for us, we are professionals. We have not assigned actors to work in uncontrolled and unmonitored locations. David Simon (left) and The Wire actor Andre Royo (Getty) He then clarified that even if Thread used vacant row houses in Baltimore, they should have been carefully prepared for the actors. Once a location was secure, it would be cleaned and then repaired with a secure set. [decoration], he wrote. Our process was consistent and professional. I would have been extremely concerned to learn that an actor had been injured in this way. When asked who directed the episode in question, Simon added: It doesn't matter to me now, except to reiterate that it would be very bad for an actor to be injured in this way during the filming of 'a scene. But it would be scandalous to spontaneously enter uncontrolled, unmarked and uncleaned places and use them for filming. That's all. The independent has contacted Royo for comment. Simon is an outspoken presence on X/Twitter. Last week, he denounced conspiracy theories linked to the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. Many questions remain about the collision that caused the collapse, with experts saying it may be too early to say exactly what happened, but many, including Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who share the unfounded suggestion that the accident was a terrorist attack. Simon, a former Baltimore Sunshine journalist, angrily addressed these views directly on social media. In response to Greene's post, which asked: "Was this an intentional attack or an accident?" ", Simon called the politician a complete moron of a human being.

