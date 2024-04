4 Bollywood dialogues that scream sexism

For decades, society has reflected its deep-rooted misogyny and patriarchy through Bollywood, thereby proving its feelings towards women. From songs like Tu chiz badi hai mast mast to Achi bate karli bohot ab karunga tere saath gandi baat, Bollywood has disappointed us time and again. Since the beginning of cinema, it has objectified and devalued women with dialogue that we were too young to understand. With the recent debate over Animal and Kabir Singh, it seems the entertainment industry still has a long way to go when it comes to women's representation. 4 terribly sexist dialogues in Bollywood films Image courtesy: The Indian Express Slap doesn't look like fear sir, it looks like love (Dabangg) We all know this famous dialogue. For ages, men have considered themselves entitled to touch, slap or do whatever they want to women. This dialogue from the movie Dabangg promotes physical violence and we as an audience let them do it. Dialogues like this encourage other men to use force to get what they want from women. And if Sonakshi Sinha has no objection towards Thappad, people end up thinking that their wife/girlfriend should definitely not do it. Don't Miss: 5 Popular Songs of 2022 That Served Up Misogyny Ultra Pro Max A woman has no teenage sons. The first time someone's daughter comes into the world, it's to a banker. The second time the woman is divided. And the third time it is divided (Chori Chori Chupke Chupke) Of course, after all, that's the whole existence of women. Enter the world, marry, give birth and die. How easily Bollywood nurtured this patriarchal mindset and people did not show even the slightest sign of objection. If you do not touch a beautiful girl, she will also be insulted (Maalamaal). It all started in 1988 when this dialogue from the film Maalamaal justified the act of harassment. According to it, if a girl is beautiful, she comes with a label that says attack me or I will be offended. Don't Miss: 5 Inspirational, Gender-Neutral Songs You Should Add to Your Playlist Rape remembers where my wife is (Grand Masti) Just when we thought Bollywood couldn't go any lower, Grand Masti made its grand entry. It is mortifying to see that this film has become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2013. Herzindagi.com is Jagran New Media's gender and lifestyle vertical, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take 2 minutes of your time, please help us. Click here to follow the link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/society-culture/bollywood-movies-sexist-dialogues-article-274863 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos