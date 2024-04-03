Pakistani designer says women ask him to make them look like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt; this is how he reacts | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have made a permanent place in the hearts of fans across the world with not only their films but also their fashion choices. Even in Pakistan, actors seem to have gained some success. During a interview on Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi, Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari revealed how Pakistani women want to look like Deepika and Alia. Read also : Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her inspiration Nomi Ansari says Pakistani women want to be like Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

“Everyone wants to look like Alia or Deepika”

When asked if customers make requests of him, Nomi, known for his designs that are both modern and traditional, said, “Everyone comes with a lot of hope and requests. But to make their hope a reality, you also need something to start with. “With. Everyone wants to look like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone. But they don't have the body structure, or the lifestyle, or the audience to achieve the desired look.”

When asked what he does with such clients, the designer quipped: Unka hum Mahesh Bhatt bana sakte hain (I can make them look like Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt).

Alia Bhatt attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York. (File photo/PTI)

Deepika and Alia are regulars on international red carpets

Following the trajectory charted by Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, in 2023, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a stunning white princess dress. In December 2023, at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Alia was spotted in two stylish outfits.

Deepika Padukone was seen in a black dress at the 2023 Oscars. (File Photo/AP)

Meanwhile, from the Oscars to the Met Gala to the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika has graced many international red carpets over the years. Whether it's her classic black dress at the 2023 Oscars, her pink Barbie look at the 2019 Met Gala or her sarees at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress has created memorable fashion moments in each of her international appearances on the red carpet. She was also spotted in a sari at the Baftas earlier this year.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place