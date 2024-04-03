Entertainment
Pakistani designer says women ask him to make them look like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt; this is how he reacts | Bollywood
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have made a permanent place in the hearts of fans across the world with not only their films but also their fashion choices. Even in Pakistan, actors seem to have gained some success. During a interview on Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi, Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari revealed how Pakistani women want to look like Deepika and Alia. Read also : Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her inspiration
“Everyone wants to look like Alia or Deepika”
When asked if customers make requests of him, Nomi, known for his designs that are both modern and traditional, said, “Everyone comes with a lot of hope and requests. But to make their hope a reality, you also need something to start with. “With. Everyone wants to look like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone. But they don't have the body structure, or the lifestyle, or the audience to achieve the desired look.”
When asked what he does with such clients, the designer quipped: Unka hum Mahesh Bhatt bana sakte hain (I can make them look like Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt).
Deepika and Alia are regulars on international red carpets
Following the trajectory charted by Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, in 2023, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a stunning white princess dress. In December 2023, at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Alia was spotted in two stylish outfits.
Meanwhile, from the Oscars to the Met Gala to the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika has graced many international red carpets over the years. Whether it's her classic black dress at the 2023 Oscars, her pink Barbie look at the 2019 Met Gala or her sarees at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress has created memorable fashion moments in each of her international appearances on the red carpet. She was also spotted in a sari at the Baftas earlier this year.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/deepika-padukone-alia-bhatt-nomi-ansari-pakistani-designer-women-want-to-look-like-them-101712126861059.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tumultuous times
- Pakistani designer says women ask him to make them look like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt; this is how he reacts | Bollywood
- Dragonflight Season 3 ends on April 22nd — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News
- Trump's social media company loses billions in value as stock prices fluctuate wildly
- 5 key takeaways from PM Modi's election rally at Rajasthan's Kotputli Firstpost
- Jokowi releases humanitarian aid for Gaza and Sudan, worth IDR 30 billion
- 4 Bollywood dialogues that scream sexism
- Welcome support for the table tennis club
- Young men show great interest in second-hand luxury fashion, some buyers still wary of authenticity
- Google to delete billions of web browsing data records to settle lawsuit
- Forbes editor details how Trump posted his $175 million bond
- Why do all the Olympic curling stones come from a small Scottish island? | BBC News