This Bollywood Actress, Who Charges Rs 12 Crore For A Film, Owns A Rs 15 Crore House In Dubai





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. Over the years, she has appeared in some of the biggest films and has many fans among the audience. She has made a name for herself not only through Hindi films but also in many South Indian films. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II, where fans appreciated her character. Apart from being famous for her beauty and exceptional acting abilities, she is also considered to be one of the richest actresses in Bollywood. So let's take a look at one of its most luxurious properties owned by the actress: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives a lavish life. Although she is seen in a few films, the actress owns many luxurious properties around the world. One of her most luxurious purchases was her house in Dubai, which she bought for Rs 15 crore. The actress' Dubai home is located in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates and is equipped with an on-site gym, swimming pool and a Scavolini-designed kitchen, among other luxurious amenities. Currently, she lives in a 5-bedroom bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, which cost her Rs 21 crore. His abode is spread over 5,500 square feet and is located in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai. As per reports, she bought the house in 2015 and it is currently valued at over Rs 50 crore. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the richest actresses in India, with a whopping net worth of Rs 776 crore. As per reports, the actress usually charges Rs 1012 crore for each film, depending on the duration of her character in a film. Talking about her personal life, the actress got married in 2007 to Abhishek Bachchan, becoming the daughter-in-law of one of the most prominent film families of Bollywood. The couple also welcomed their first child in 2011, a daughter named Aradhya Bachchan. For the moment, no news of his future projects. Entertainment Office Entertainment Bureau brings you all the updates from the world of entertainment – b…Read more first publication: April 03, 2024, 1:40 p.m. IST

