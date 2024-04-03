Vikrant Massey left a monthly salary of Rs 35 lakh on television to act in films. Was it worth it? | Bollywood News

My first memory of Vikrant Massey dates back to the TV show Balika Vadhu. Those were the days when OTT platforms were yet to launch in India, and it was the matriarch of the family who controlled the only screen available in the Indian household. Hence the distinct memory of the TV show. But even though every other aspect of the show is a little blurry, Massey's performance remains clear in my mind, including the time he left us all crying in one scene.

Years later, Massey resurfaced in my consciousness while watching Lootera. The thought struck me: “Is this the Balika Vadhu guy?” Indeed, it was. Thirteen years after starring in TV shows, Vikrant made his debut in Hindi films with Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera. Although he plays a supporting role alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, Massey made it clear from his debut that he would be the one to choose the roles, not the other way around.

It's a tough choice to make when you carry the burden of being one of television's most successful actors. After all, he was used to taking a big salary of Rs 35 lakh per month for his television show. Even filmmaker Hansal Mehta admitted the magnitude of the risk involved in casting a television actor. He called the casting of Karishma Tanna in his widely acclaimed series Scoop the “biggest risk” he has ever taken.

But Massey came to Hindi films like a chameleon and fit in quickly. His audience remembered his face, but they didn't bother to think about his past because he wouldn't let them. Instead, he captivated them with his choice of roles and narratives that appealed to him personally. After Lootera, he acted in Zoya Akhtar's film Make your heart beat. Although her role in particular has no recall value, the film itself remains one of Zoya Akhtar's most memorable works, further cementing her presence in Bollywood.

Massey's true versatility as an actor came to the forefront in Konkana Sen Sharma's A Death in the Gunj. Portraying the vulnerable and bullied Shutu, who struggles to find his place in an overcrowded household, Massey began to gain recognition from filmmakers and his audience. From a television actor trying to make it in Bollywood, he quickly became the actor that filmmakers began to seek out for their projects.

After Death in the Gunj, Massey did remarkable work in films like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seema Pahwa's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba. While Chhapaak was a project focused on Deepika Padukone's character, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi was a poignant multi-starrer film that didn't give Massey enough opportunities to showcase his acting prowess. However, in Haseen Dillruba, Massey was a revelation. He portrayed the conflicted character of a mild-mannered but fiercely devoted husband, willing to go to extreme lengths for the love of his wife. Despite having less screen time than Taapsee Pannu, Massey undeniably stole the show.

Vikrant Massey in a still by Haseen Dillruba. (Photo: IMDB)

However, even the most versatile actors can sometimes miss the mark in their choice of roles. Massey has had his fair share of missteps, starring in films like Ginny Weds Sunny, Switchh, 14 Phere Gaslight and more.

Last year, the world became aware of Massey's talent after his 'small' film 12th Fail beat Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office. But like Massey's career, this film also got off to a slow start before conquering award shows and social media platforms like Instagram Reels. Since the 12th failure was India's quintessential story, it helped Massey connect with the masses like never before. While some found their own struggles reflected in Massey's character, others idolized and admired him.

After the success of 12th Fail, the actor finds himself in an ideal situation in his career. With full public attention and a meticulously crafted body of work that reaffirms his credibility, Vikrant Massey stands at a pivotal moment. He has all the power he needs, will he be able to take responsibility for it?