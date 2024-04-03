Bollywood Movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Factor, Siddharth Anands Domination and More; check detailed numbers

Connect with us

Bollywood Movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: The first quarter, January to March, of calendar year (CY) 2024 is quite different from CY23 in terms of activity for Bollywood films. Some content-driven films with smaller budgets have proven to be commercially successful. But to what extent has this benefited the industry in general? Let's find out how major Bollywood films performed in the first quarter.

The first big budget entertainer of the year was Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Made with a budget of 250 crore, Siddharth Anand directorial hit 358.83 billion.

The next big numbers came from There's such confusion in my body, with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film collected 141.25 million.

Article 370 has given a huge return on investment (ROI) to its creators. Made with 20 crore, director Aditya Suhas Jambhale earned more 100 million worldwide. Vikas Bahls Satanstarring R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn, almost hit 200 millions. The film was made with 65 million.

The total budget of Bollywood films released theatrically in the first quarter of 2024 was approximately 710 million. The actual figures will be higher since a number of films collected under 1 crore have been excluded from this list. The total turnover achieved by these major films amounts to approximately 1,040 crore (around 46.48 percent profit). This figure is expected to increase further since the films were released at the end of March, as Creware still showing in theaters.

Top Bollywood Movies in Q1 2023

The first mass entertainer of 2023, Shah Rukh Khans Pathanstruck 1,055 crores, more than the business of all major films in the first quarter of 2024. The film was also directed by Siddharth Anand and starred Deepika Padukone, as well as John Abraham. The film was made with 240 million.

Global box office collection of major Bollywood films

Global box office collection of major Bollywood films (Mint/Prince)

Interestingly, Anand made the biggest film in Q1CY23, as well as in Q1CY24.

Tu Jhoothi ​​​​​​​​Main Meccadirected by Luv Ranjan, was made with 180 million. The romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, collected 223 million worldwide. Ajay Devgns Bholamade with 100 crores, earned 123 crores while Ms Chatterjee against Norwaywith Rani Mukerji, collected 38.3 crore after being achieved with 25 millions.

The total budget of major films released in the first quarter of 2023 was approximately 730 million. The total collection was approx. 1,500 billion. The profit therefore amounts to more than 105 percent.

The Shah Rukh Khan Postman

Much of Bollywood's business in Q1 2023 came from Shah Rukh Khans Pathan. The SRK factor is absent during the same period in 2024, which has had a considerable impact. No film has managed to reach the The 500 crore mark again this year.

Disclosure: The budget figures are based on various media reports. Global collections come from Sacnilk.

Published: April 03, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

