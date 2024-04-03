Kangana Ranaut controversy: Kangana Ranaut-Alia Bhatt controversy: Randeep Hooda makes a bold statement in support of the 'Gangubai' actress





Randeep Hooda's support for Alia Bhatt Randeep Hooda, known for his roles in various Bollywood films, recently expressed his support for Alia Bhatt amid criticism from Kangana Ranaut. The controversy dates back to 2019, when Kangana called Alia a “mediocre” actor, specifically targeting his performance in the film “Gully Boy”. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Randeep Hooda shared his views on his decision to defend Alia against Kangana's remarks. Reflecting on their collaboration in the film “Highway”, Hooda expressed a deep connection with Alia, stating: “While making Highway, I developed a spiritual connection with Alia. I genuinely defended her because she was being unfairly targeted.”

Hooda stressed the importance of not targeting colleagues within the industry, mentioning, “Targeting your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity on things that you think you didn't get, even though I think you have gotten a lot from this industry, it's just inappropriate. » Kangana's review and Alia's response Kangana's criticism of Alia's performance in 'Gully Boy' was widely publicized. She expressed her opinion in a candid manner, stating, “I'm embarrassed. What is there to beat in Gully Boy Performance, the same idea of ​​Bollywood, a feisty girl, women empowerment and good acting, please spare me the embarrassment.” Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, responded to Kangana's criticism with grace, acknowledging her opinion while focusing on her own work. She mentioned, “I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way.” Randeep Hooda Twitter Support

Randeep Hooda's support for Alia was evident in his 2019 tweet, where he praised her for not letting negative opinions affect her work. Alia, in turn, appreciated his encouragement.

This incident highlights the dynamics and challenges faced by those in the entertainment industry, highlighting the importance of mutual respect and support among colleagues.

The ongoing discourse around talent, criticism and professional relationships continues to spark conversations within Bollywood, showcasing the complexities of the film fraternity.

