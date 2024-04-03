The late actor Louis Gossett Jr. once worked on an Oconee County farm





Louis Gossett Jr., the Oscar and Emmy-winning actor who died March 28, was known for his many film roles, but many people in the Athens area probably don't realize that in his youth , he spent time on a family farm in Oconee County. . Gossett grew up in Brooklyn, New York, but in the 1940s his parents sent him to the farm of his great-aunt Lizzie Sib Stephens and his uncle Govnor Stephens. In an August 1999 interview with the Athens Banner-Herald, Gossett said he had fond memories of his time on their farm, located outside the town of Watkinsville near the Butler's Crossing area. I would come out of school and work on the farm with mules, help with the watermelons, feed the pigs, work in the garden and do household chores, he said. Gossett died at the age of 87 in Santa Monica, California, but in recent years he also had a home in Atlanta. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in An Officer and a Gentleman and an Emmy for his role in the television series Roots, according to an article in USA Today. Oconee County:Chris Greer opens Watkinsville photography studio; guides View Finders to a national audience Gossett told the Banner-Herald that his travels to the South were his first experience of segregation. He would take the Silver Streak to Washington, D.C. or Baltimore and from there he would take a seat in the back reserved for blacks when he crossed the Mason-Dixon line. It was the first time I saw fountains and bathrooms with white and colored water, he said. When the train arrived in Athens, he said Governor Stephens would be waiting for him. Stephens, who died in 1957, is buried at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Lizzie Stephens lived to be 87, and in late June, Gennings of Watkinsville told the Banner-Herald that he remembered her talking about her famous cousin. Gossett also recalled that he had relatives in Farmington and Bogart. » “I remember the barbecue at Bogart, but it was too big, too hot,” he said. It was on the Oconee farm that Gossett joked that he may have set an Olympic running record by stirring up a hive of yellow jackets. I didn't know what it was, I came from Brooklyn, he said with a laugh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onlineathens.com/story/news/local/2024/04/03/late-actor-louis-gossett-jr-once-worked-on-an-oconee-county-farm/73162283007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos