Disney 'foiled activist investor Nelson Peltz's hostile takeover attempt after billionaire claimed entertainment giant had lost its way'

Disney reportedly obtained enough shareholder votes to defeat a challenge against its board launched by activist investor Nelson Peltz.

Sources said Reuters enough votes were cast Tuesday night to give Disney directors a leg up on their challengers. The results are expected to be announced Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Peltz had named himself and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo to the entertainment giant's board, calling CEO Bob Iger an “underperformer.”

His company, Trian Fund Management, which owns about $2.5 billion in Disney stock, submitted the filing in January, sparking Peltz's second proxy war at the company in just two years.

The company is backed by influential consultancy Institutional Shareholder Services, which recommended its clients vote in favor of Peltz.

Peltz is a supporter of Donald Trump and a long-time critic of Disney's move toward “woke” messaging

He launched his first proxy war last January, calling on Disney to “restore the magic” and criticizing CEO Bob Iger.

Disney went on a rampage with a political-style video trashing the activist shareholder's motives and qualifications.

The video says Peltz has a long history of “attacking companies to the ultimate detriment” of shareholders and says it would be “disruptive” and “value destroying” to include him and his buddy Jay Rasulo.

“Disney could suffer the same fate as other major companies that Peltz has previously infiltrated, like GE and DuPont. Nelson Peltz has a long history of attacking corporations to the ultimate detriment of shareholder value,” the narrator asserts.

He said Peltz's quest for a board seat “seems more about vanity than a belief in Disney.”

In the video and regulatory filing, Disney highlighted Peltz's connection to former Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, whom it described as a “disgruntled former employee” with a personal grudge against Iger.

Peltz, who is Brooklyn Beckham's stepfather, argued in his own presentation that Disney had been slow to adapt to changes in the industry, including in streaming, and had made mistakes in its strategy acquisition and had poorly planned his succession.

He recently criticized Disney for its all-female and all-black casts in an interview with the Financial Times.

“Why do I have to have an all-female Marvel? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do this? Why can't I have wonders that are both? Why do I need an all-black cast? Peltz said.

He withdrew from the initial fight after Iger unveiled a cost-cutting plan involving 7,000 layoffs and restructuring to save about $5.5 billion.

However, Disney shares' fall of 12.5 percent over the past year has prompted the activist investor to renew his bid for power.

Trian Investment Fund owns approximately 33 million shares, making it one of the largest investors in Disney's 1.8 billion shares.

Iger is reportedly “overwhelmed and exhausted” after extending his contract for another three years while battling falling stock prices and challenges to his leadership.

In September, Iger revealed that the company would “silence the noise” around cultural issues because it has proven bad for business.

The company is locked in a legal battle with the Florida government and Ron DeSantis after former CEO Bob Chapek criticized the so-called “Don't Say Gay” bill.

DeSantis targeted the Disney World Special Tax District, replaced its board with his allies and led the charge to change the name of the Reedy District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Before DeSantis' chosen board took control, Disney created a development contract for future investments. These were rejected by the new board, resulting in a federal lawsuit.

Disney has since dropped much of its federal lawsuit against the Florida governor.

Iger extended his contract until 2026 and hinted that he would retire at that time, once a suitable successor had been found and named.