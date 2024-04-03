Abhijeet Bhattacharya: Bollywood's Ek Aadmi Desh Bhakt Nahi Hai: Renowned singer targets 'paid patriots' | bollywood news





Famous playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has worked with some of Bollywood's biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others. But he doesn't shy away from expressing his rather controversial views on the Hindi film industry. Now he's making headlines for a recent interview in which he attacked celebrities who are “paid patriots.” Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Bollywood celebrities are 'paid patriots' In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the singer said: This is the biggest stupidity, he said in one sentence: “Don't give your life, pretend patriotism, but be true.” People get paid; there are so-called paid desh bhakts (patriots). They seem to have been paid to serve the country, they are paid… (The stupidest thing is not to give up your life because of patriotism, but to pretend to be a patriot. People are paid to become patriots now, while I am the only real patriot in Bollywood). Abhijeet also said that he “doesn't care about getting a Padma Bhushan”. Abhijeet said he paid a heavy price for being the only desh bhakt in Bollywood. Abhijeet Bhattacharya sneakily attacks the celebrity couple He did not name any names but added that no one in Bollywood is patriotic. Slyly mocking a celebrity couple, he added: “Here, a husband talks a little, and the wife makes fun of him in Parliament. If someone wants to have darshan of Ram Lalla, then the party the wife belongs to is mistreating her. So who is a patriot but someone someone who has money to fight (Here the husband will say one thing and the wife will mock the same in Parliament. The husband will seek blessings of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, and the wife and her political party will criticize such things.)” Abhijeet added that he earned money and also lost it because of his love for the country. He now focuses on singing and entertaining people, the singer said.

