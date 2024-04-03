From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor: Five Times Bollywood Actors Got Angry at Paps





Over the last two-three months, we have seen several actors lose their cool while posing for the paparazzi on several occasions. Here is a summary of some recent incidents: The actors get angry with the paps 1. Salman Khan Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Actor Salman Khan was captured on December 20, 2023, while helping his mother Salma Khan down the stairs after attending his brother Sohail Khan's birthday party. A clip shared by a paparazzi showed Salman ordering cameramen to move away from his car, visibly upset and looking at them angrily. After keeping his mother comfortable in the car, he waved to photographers from his seat. 2. Saif Ali Khan Actor Saif Ali Khan expressed his displeasure with the paparazzi outside his son Jeh Ali Khan's football practice match on January 9. In a video on Instagram, Saif was seen picking him up at training, noticing the cameras as he left the stadium and disapprovingly asking them not to film the kids playing, claiming he didn't It wasn't a film event they were covering. Saif told them: Bache log football khel rahe hai, aap log isko film event mat banao. 3. Shahid Kapoor A video of actor Shahid Kapoor scolding the paparazzi also went viral on social media, including on December 16. The actor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, attended the annual school function of their children, Misha and Zains. As he waited by their car, Shahid cast a warning look at the camera's persistent flashes, ultimately chastising the media for their excessive photography. Irritably, he said, Bacho ke sath maat karo na tumlog. Kaafi imagines the chuke hot tum. After her reaction, the paparazzi apologized and stopped clicking. 4. Jaya Bachchan Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of The Archies with the Bachchan family on December 5 to support his grandson, Agastya Nanda, who is making his debut with the film Zoya Akhtar. In a viral video, Jaya lost her cool when the paparazzi called out the names of Bachchan family members to grab their attention. Chillao mat (don’t shout), she said as they gathered for a photo. Amitabh also reacted by asking: Sunn liya? 5. Gauahar Khan Actor Gauahar Khan clashed with paparazzi at the screening of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavans Shaitaan in Mumbai on March 7, which is the most recent incident. In a viral video, she trained photographers, inviting them to learn how to speak. Although it is unclear what exactly prompted her reaction, Gauahar was heard saying: Kaise baat karte ho aap log? You should learn to speak. IN A BOX Paparazzi Pallav Paliwal says, “We also stand in the sun, rain and everything else to capture them, that’s our job. We also don't like it when they are too mean to us. I for one try my best to be respectful when talking to them, but the pap culture in Mumbai can seem a bit harsh, but that's just the way they talk. Moreover, kahin baar toh ye log hi tip off deke bulaate hain et fir mana bhi khud hi karte hain roughly. Respect is a two-way street, we want to be respectful and expect the same from them too.

