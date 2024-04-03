Grappino is expanding into the former La Colmars in Naples: what you need to know





A long-held wish has now been granted. The Aielli Group, renowned for Sea Salt, takes the lease of La Colmars. While the exact concept of the space is being refined, Ingrid Aielli shared that they are likely creating an Italian bakery and market next to their beautiful Grappino restaurant at 80 Tamiami Trail N. A late fall opening, possibly October, is planned. In addition to Grappino and Sea Salt, Ingrid and her chef-husband Fabrizio Aielli own Barbatella, 12, and Dorona Italian Steakhouse, which opened in 2018. Sister Sea Salt is in St. Petersburg. The couple is well known for their charitable largesse. Opened in 2020, Grappino's name is inspired by the huge selection of grappas available. This is their youngest and (I think) nicest restaurant; Suzanne Costa's Venetian-inspired interior is bright and playful, with colorful hand-blown glass balloons adorning the rooms. The food is good and the seating area feels like you're sitting in a friend's fancy living room. And we talked about the $17 lunch (the kale and chicken Caesar is so good) and the $29 three-course dinner special, great finds. Grappino opened in 2020, taking over Timeless A MHK Eatery, across from Wynn's Market. MHK is Matthew Kragh, the renowned architect of many stunning high-enddestinationsin the city. What happened to Colmar? Ana and Yannick Brendel's La Colmar, a French bakery, had two runs; the first in 2017, then again in 2021. In 2017, it was the first tenant in the new building and adjacent to Timeless. Following problems with an investor, the Brendels left to open Yana Eats, primarily takeout, a few blocks north in 2018, but closed that place after a year. They returned to La Colmar in 2021. Following the couple's separation, it closed permanently in 2023. Colmar, a history:Restaurant and chef news: changes, closures, tastings, celebrations

