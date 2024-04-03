Neetu Singh, the actress who left Bollywood at 21!





By Mansoor Khan, Glamsham Editorial Neetu Singh, the bubbly actress of the 70s who gave several hits like KABHI KABHIE, DEEWAAR, DHARAM VEER, PARVARISH, AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY etc. celebrates its 56th birthday today. Glamsham.Com wishes her many good returns and tells readers how the actress made her mark in Bollywood even though she left it at the young age of 21, while others are starting their careers! Neetu Singh, best recognized as the mother of current heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and wife of distinguished actor Rishi Kapoor, is a renowned actress who made her debut as child star Baby Sonia with the hit film SURAJ by Rajendra Kumar. Later, she did many films, the biggest being AVM's DO KALIYAAN, in which she played a dual role, thus flaunting her histrionics. She then made her way into Bollywood as an actress at the juvenile age of just 14 in her debut film RIKSHAWALA (1972). Interestingly, her first film was opposite Randhir Kapoor, who later became her brother-in-law. Although her first film was a disastrous failure at the box office, it was her appearance in YAADON KI BAARAT (1973) that made her a star. The song 'Lekar Hum Deewana' in which she sizzled, clad in mini skirts, went wild and made her an overnight star. In an interview, Neetu Singh candidly confessed, “I was so young that the directors had to give me a push as I was not fully developed.” She adds, “During the shooting of the film AADALAT (1976), I had a romantic scene with Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) where I had to say 'I love you' but every time I started my dialogue, Amitji burst into laugh and exclaim: “Do you know the meaning of what you are saying?” However, despite her young age, Neetu Singh has run for money for her contemporary actresses like Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Raakhee, Shabana Azmi, Rekha etc. who were not only mature in age, but were also great actresses. Surviving among such luminaries makes Neetu Singh an exceptional actress. Read more about Bollywood at glamsham.com

