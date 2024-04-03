



Paris (Reuters) Guadeloupean author Maryse Condé, who wrote about colonialism, slavery and the Franco-West Indian diaspora, died Monday in the south of France at the age of 90. Often cited as a potential winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Condé was awarded the new Academy of Literature Prize in 2018, created after the Swedish Academy postponed that year's Nobel Prize in Literature following a rape scandal. Literary giant, Maryse Condé paints a picture of sadness and hope, from Guadeloupe to Africa, from the Caribbean to Provence. In a language of struggle and splendor, unique and universal, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote about X. The New Academy said at the time that Condes's work described the ravages of colonialism and postcolonial chaos in language that was both precise and damning. Condé gained international fame with his 1984 epic bestseller Segu and its sequel, Children of Segu, which traces the lives of a family in the royal court of Mali through several generations as they experience the arrival of Islam and later, Christianity, slave ships and slavery. in Brazil. Segu won Condé several awards, including a Fulbright scholarship, and she went on to teach literature at Columbia University in New York, several other American universities, and the Sorbonne in Paris. In later novels, including I, Tituba: The Black Witch of Salem and The Beautiful Creole, she explored race relations, feminism, and the struggles of the black Caribbean diaspora in the Western world. Born Boucolon in Pointe-à-Pitre into what she later described as an embryonic black middle-class family, her mother ran her own schools for girls, her father founded a bank, she married the Guinean actor Mamadou Condé in 1958 , with whom she had four children before having four children. separated in 1969. In 1982, she married her English translator Richard Philcox. She died Monday evening in a hospital in Apt, southern France, Philcox told Agence France-Presse on Tuesday. French Minister of Foreign Trade and Languages ​​Franck Riester said Condé was a significant figure in French literature and theater. Quoting me, Tituba on X, he said: The dead only die if they die in our hearts.

