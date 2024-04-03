A deep dive into Bellingham's disappointing sushi scene

Ultimate simplicity leads to purity: a poignant quote from celebrity chef Jiro Ono, best known as Jiro from Jiro Dreams of Sushi, a documentary about his (then) three-Michelin-star sushi restaurant.

Hokkai Ramen & Sushi is located next to Guide Meridian Road. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

Sukiyabashi Jir's exclusivity ultimately caused them to lose one of those stars, with the reservation system going beyond audience accessibility. This documentary, the cultural cachet and mystique surrounding sushi, and the increasingly viral cooking videos on TikTok, have pushed this deceptively complex cuisine to the highest level of popularity it has ever seen.

Why is our little corner of Washington so lacking in sushi?

Zen SushiI And KuruKuru Sushi are both conveyor belt joints. Jn's Sushi and Bento is primarily casual fare, and Oishii Teriyaki and rolls is best known for teriyaki. Fujisan Sushi in Fairhaven is among the best in Bellingham, but alas, they're only available for takeout for the foreseeable future.

Hokkai Ramen & Sushi is one of Bellingham's most notable sushi restaurants; however, the order of operations in their name implies that sushi is subordinate to ramen.

Undeterred, I order sushi, delicate sashimi and carefully arranged nigiri, the purest expressions of seafood you can get without spearing. This delicate fish stands alone, without accompaniment.

A plate of Sashima Combo from Hokkai Ramen and Sushi sits on a table at the restaurant on March 26. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

As always, my favorite is tuna, in this case maguro, the meat from the sides of the tuna. I prefer toro or toro, the large breast of the tuna, but it is extremely expensive and in high demand. In fact, the price of a few pieces of toro sashimi places it squarely in the realm of luxury items.

Without a doubt, the demand for tuna has led to them being horribly overexploited and seriously mismanaged. With the first bluefin tuna of the season in sight millions dollars and a healthy black market in illegally caught tuna, the global appetite for bluefin tuna is not going away. As it becomes rarer and more expensive, the demand only increases.

But as any seafood lover will tell you, bluefin tuna isn't the only expensive item on a typical sushi menu. By the end of the meal at Hokkai, my bill came to about $60, a considerable sum for a volume of food that is less than an order of teriyaki and more expensive than a typical steak dinner. This is where the next piece of this vile puzzle comes.

Two spicy scallop nigiri are served on a plate in Hokkai. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

Five percent . It's the total market share of restaurants controlled by sushi in the United States, from 2023. The location of this 5% is even more drastic, centered around areas of high income and overall wealth. Our first problem: Bellingham's median income? A hair for less than $35,000 per year. However, it falls squarely in the middle for median income, across the entire cost of living in the United States? Around 20% more than the national average. It seems that the median 'Hamster simply doesn't have the disposable income to buy sushi.

Todd Wendt, president of Seatech (a seafood importer), explained in an email how the increased costs associated with sushi-grade fish start on the fishing boat. Only the best catch is intended for sale in the form of sushi. Depending on the fish, it must be quickly broken down and frozen at sea to both kill parasites and ensure minimal ice crystal formation in the delicate flesh. Damage to fish, known as miware, lowers the price.

But when he finally arrives at the port, where does he go? We to have a healthy port and fishing culture. So where is the fish?

Ficus Chan of the fishing boat Carol Lynn fills in the gaps: the majority of fish caught in our waters feed the industrial machine of the international seafood market. A walk to the security gate of Bellingham Cold Storages (and the accompanying directory sign) shows recognizable tenants in the frozen seafood section of retail giants like Fred Meyer or US Foods.

Ficus Chan of Crab Bellingham stands in front of his family's boat, the Carol Lynn, filled with crab pots in Squalicum Harbor on Oct. 31, 2023. He fishes with his father-in-law and his wife, Cari, is the program director for the Bellingham Dockside Market. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

We have nothing like Yat Ming in Vancouver's Chinatown, Seattle's famous Pike Place, or Seattle's less famous Seattle Fish Company – a fish market and enthusiasm community that accompanies it. It's a hole that Chan and others are trying to fill with the Bellingham Wharf Market.

But, with two Saturdays per month, we are far from the bustling fish markets all year round of our busiest neighbors. While it's not uncommon to see freshly caught fish on sale at other restaurants, I have rarely, if ever, seen a Bellingham sushi restaurant offer such a thing. I've had the pleasure of dining at omakase (in which the chef prepares whatever he wants for dinner, usually at a fixed price) a few times. My reward for this trust is often tasting sushi that is unusual, rare, creative, or simply surprisingly fresh.

Despite the low median income, small population, and lack of fresh, local seafood, I'm still somewhat stunned that we don't have more, better options when it comes to sushi. As Chan told me in a later conversation, I have albacore tuna, From the sea to the shore has salmon and scallops, Fresh iced contains side stripe shrimp and spot shrimp [and] THE Lummi Seafood Market has a new university in season.

That, to me, constitutes enough locally and sustainably caught seafood to put together a multi-course tasting menu.

Terry Phair, owner of Lummi Seafood Market, opens a sea urchin with tongs during a Keep It Simple Seafood presentation at Bellingham SeaFeast on October 14, 2023. He harvested the sea urchins himself and demonstrated how to prepare the Sqwi Butter dish 'tsi. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

The fact that Bellingham suffers from so many overpriced and mediocre burger joints, chain restaurants, and waterfront restaurants is a cultural black mark when we seemingly cannot muster the enthusiasm to support a real sushi restaurant that could showcase our incredible natural resources. Bellingham could be a destination city for more than package holding, dairy subsidies and excess boating equipment.

The missing link in our culinary culture is now, like a missing tooth, conspicuous by its absence, but the opportunity to speak with industry professionals gave me hope that we can fill this void. Even now, with the news of a local fish processing plant shuts down operationsI'm looking for a glimmer of hope: perhaps some of that fishing capacity, currently stuck providing commercially for halibut, salmon, albacore, Dungeness crab and groundfish, could turn its attention to growing Dockside market, or to the developing market. Portal Container Village Market.

With local enthusiasm and a closer look at the issue, perhaps we will see this vibrant market culture flourish.

