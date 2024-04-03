'Yellowstone' Actor Mo Brings Plenty's Nephew Cole Named Suspect in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident





Yellow stone The Mo Brings Plenty star's 27-year-old nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, is a wanted man, ET has learned. On Tuesday, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department filed an affidavit with the Douglas County Prosecutor requesting Cole's arrest after an incident took place Sunday morning. The police department tells ET they received distress calls about a woman needing help at an apartment in Lawrence. By the time authorities arrived on scene, Cole had already left and was likely heading south on Highway 59. Lawrence Kansas Police Department He was last seen driving a 2005 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate number 368PXB. Due to the nature of the incident involving allegations of domestic violence, law enforcement's ability to release information is limited to protect the victim. Therefore, no further details will be disclosed at this time. Lawrence Kansas Police Department Cole's family contacted authorities, expressing concern and reported him as a missing person. On Tuesday, Mo, 54, shared a missing person poster for Cole on her Instagram page. According to the poster, Cole went missing from Lawrence, Kansas on March 31. Alarms were raised after Cole missed a meeting with his agent about a role on a TV show, which the bulletin said was “unusual for him.” The poster asks anyone with information to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017. On Monday, Cole's father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., shared similar information on Facebook and asked people to be vigilant. “He has not messaged me or called me back, I have family and friends in the area looking for him,” Joseph wrote in part. “I love you son, contact me and send you a message on your phone.” MB Yellow stone co-star, Cole Hauser, also shared a poster on his Instagram page, sharing the family's cry for help. He captioned the post with a personal note, writing: “My good friend, @mobringsplenty's nephew, is missing. He was last seen Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts , please contact the person below or your local police.” According to Lawrence's time, the actor was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. Since then, he has appeared in two episodes of Yellow stone spin off 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds and has also worked as a model. THE Kansas City Indian Center works with Haskell to disseminate information. Executive Director Gaylene Crouser said Lawrence's time that she has been in communication with Joseph since Monday evening, as the center is said to have experience assisting with missing indigenous persons cases and serving as a liaison for out-of-town families trying to reunite with their loved ones in Kansas City and surrounding areas. Noting their work for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) movement, Crouser said THE Laurent's time that “the statistics [of missing Indigenous persons cases] are heartbreaking and unreal. And unfortunately, a lot of times our people fall through the cracks and don't get the media attention, they don't get the same attention. And so that's one of the reasons why we want to make sure that we amplify the MMIP in general and any specific cases that we come across when we become aware of them. » RELATED CONTENT

