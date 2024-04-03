Tenors Lee and Martorana to Perform at Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame Banquet April 19





Tenors Simon K Lee, left, and Franco Martorana will perform at the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame banquet on April 19.

Courtesy Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame Tenors Franco Martorana and Simon K. Lee will provide entertainment at the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame Gala Banquet and Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 19 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett. The celebration honors talented and influential artists with a connection to the Fox Valley region. Festivities begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. featuring the Maud Powell String Quartet of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra with violinists Vitaly Starkov and Ume Hashimoto-Jorgensen, violist April Zhang and cellist Megan Kamysz . $75 tickets include dinner and entertainment. A cash bar is offered. Each Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame honoree will be introduced and receive an engraved plaque that will be on display at the Hemmens Cultural Center. The event is open to the public. To book or more information, visit FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org. The 2024 inductees are Elgin Symphony violinist and violinist Isabella Lippi, as well as hosts Jerry Rose and Tom Skilling. Bandleader and drummer Dick Cavett, Bobby Rosengarden, is awarded posthumously. Lippi, Rose and Skilling will all be on hand to speak and accept their awards. Tenor Simon K. Lee was born in South Korea and emigrated to the United States to pursue his musical training. He joined the chorus of the Lyric Opera of Chicago where he shared the stage with many great opera talents. His solo debut was in a production of La Bohme in 1994. Lee has sung many famous operatic roles, including Radames in Ada, Manrico in Il Trovareto, The Duke in Rigoletto, and What's On to become his flagship role, Calaf in Turandot. Lee has sung with Utah Festival Opera, Chamber Opera of Chicago, Opera North Carolina, Opera New Hampshire, Kansas City Puccini Festival, Palmetto Opera, Sunstate Opera and others. For more information, visit miaartists.com/simon-k-lee/. Tenor Franco Martorana was born in Geneva, Switzerland, to Sicilian parents. He immigrated to the United States and settled in Chicago. Her stage debut was as Camille in The Merry Widow for the Lincoln Opera in Chicago. After studying with Pavarotti's teacher, Arrigo Pola, the young tenor enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. After graduating, he joined the Lyric Opera of Chicago choir. In recent seasons, Franco has appeared in Bellissima Opera's productions of La Traviata and Madama Butterfly and as Michele in The Saint of Bleecker Street at the Chamber Opera of Chicago's Menotti Gala. This tenor with a golden voice has also earned a well-deserved reputation for his interpretations of Italian and Neapolitan songs. The Maud Powell String Quartet is the premier string quartet of the EYSO Chamber Music Institute. Coached primarily by Chicago Symphony violist Max Raimi, the quartet boasts a roster of A-list guest coaches, including Rachel Barton Pine, Charlie Pikler, Isabella Lippi, Roland Vamos, Jaime Laredo and many others . Members of the Quartet benefit from a full scholarship thanks to the generosity of Joyce Dlugopolski, a long-time patron of the EYSO. For more information, visit EYSO.org. The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization that provides public recognition to artists associated with Fox Valley. A second objective is to guarantee a solid cultural heritage for future generations. For more information, visit FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/20240402/submitted-content/tenors-lee-and-martorana-to-entertain-at-fox-valley-arts-hall-of-fame-banquet-april-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos