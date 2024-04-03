Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she secretly got married two years ago! | Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy got married in a secret wedding two years ago.
The 27-year-old actress – best known for playing chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries “The Queen's Gambit” – married musician Malcolm McRae, 29, in a ceremony at the New Orleans in April 2022, but only announced to the world on Tuesday (02.04.24) evening.
She wrote on Instagram: “Two years ago, on April Fool's Day, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, for always.
Happy second (first) anniversary my love, you are the coolest.”
The Golden Globe-winning star shared her message with a series of images from the big day and revealed through her photo credit that model Cara Delevingne was in attendance at the nuptials.
Commenting on a snap of her heart-shaped cakes, she concluded her post by writing: “NB: Yes, these are anatomically correct heart-shaped cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat. [camera emoji] @caradelevingne + @sebastianfaena, beautifully embroidered with our love story by @dior.”
Anya was inundated with comments from several famous faces on the viral post, including one which was a string of heart-themed emojis left by heiress Paris Hilton.
Meanwhile, “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler wished the couple a happy anniversary, referencing the fact that they both share an April 16 birthday.
She said: “Love this happy birthday to my favorite twins to ever get married.”
It was previously reported that the couple said their vows in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, and photos from that time show the “Dune: Part Two” actress in the same Dior dress shared in her social media post, but she had always referred to her husband as her “partner” until now.
Malcolm also shared his own tribute on social media following the announcement.
He wrote: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday ), my dear.”
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/lifestyles/entertainment/anya-taylor-joy-reveals-she-secretly-got-married-two-years-ago/article_1f5480cd-a28b-5bee-bb8a-61eefeebdc6a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related