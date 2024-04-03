Sequim First Friday Art Walk Encourages Pink Theme

SEQUIM — Sequim's pink-themed First Friday Art Walk will take place Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The free, self-guided tour of local art venues will feature the annual BirdFest BirdQuest matching game this month.

You'll find art and people who support dressing in all spring shades of pink, from intense burgundy to soft blush, for nights out on the town. You may even see pink flamingos.

• The BirdFest-BirdQuest runs throughout the month of April and is sponsored by the Sequim-Dungeness Chamber of Commerce merchant group.

Find and match ceramic bird sculptures created by Sequim High School ceramic students to the business where they are hidden.

Game cards are available and can be returned to any of the participating merchants or to the Sequim-Dungeness Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, 1192 E. Washington St.

• “Moments of Life” by Phil Tauran The collection is on display at the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery at the Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave.

Tauran is a French photographer based in Sequim since 2011. His exhibition is a retrospective of his work as an artist in search of creativity and light over the last 10 years.

The black and white exhibition showcases Tauran's fascination with landscapes, trees in particular, and street photography.

“Everything I photograph, I do in the moment, and these moments are precious to me, because sometimes they are impossible to reproduce,” Tauran said. “You only get one chance.” As a photographer you must be ready: your mind, your soul and of course your eyes must work in harmony. This is the secret, and this also applies to all artistic creations.

• The works of Patricia Warner and Cat Stanfield are on view at the A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave.

Warner, an engineer by training and an artist by heart, is originally from Massachusetts but calls Sequim home. She paints in an expressionist manner and her approach involves layering, scratching and using various found tools as well as her fingers to manipulate her surfaces and materials.

“I am influenced by the connections that exist in nature; the way colors and shapes and textures connect and how it all combines to make a connection with my viewer,” Warner said.

His works are based on real and imagined landscapes and have an organic and familiar feel.

Cat Stanfield has been an artist since childhood and studied fine art and interior design at the Design Institute of San Diego.

The modern aesthetic apparent in her current work is partly due to influences from her modeling career in the world of high fashion and design in cities like Paris and New York.

“I have a deep appreciation for the awe-inspiring beauty, vastness and energy of the ocean,” Warner said. “His power seems infinite and eternal.”

Warner's SeaRenity Collection is a series of mixed media pieces in an abstract expressionist style influenced by life near the water in San Diego and now the Pacific Northwest.

Anne Milligan's latest work is on display at Pastel Studio. His style is described as impressionistic realism and contrasts and complements the abstracts in the main gallery.

•Mary Franchini and Jennifer Rose are on view this month at Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St.

The painter Franchini's exhibition this month highlights color and light.

“My pieces can be called many things, but fun, abstract or temperate chaos can describe what I do,” Francini said.

She works daily in her studio, creating with acrylic and mixed media.

Rose's beadwork is full of color and sparkle.

“I like to incorporate nature themes into my work,” Rose said.

Much of his inspiration comes from nature and many of his works include bird shapes and feathers.

• Photography by Mahina Hawley can be viewed at Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave. until 7 p.m.

“I received my degree in studio art, with an emphasis in oil painting, which gives me a unique and artistic perspective on photography,” Hawley said. “I love playing with light and details, and my mind is constantly open to trying new and creative things.”

• Dawn and Steve will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rainshadow Cafe, 157 W. Cedar St. Dancing and singing are encouraged.

• The Olympic watercolorist of the North The exhibit is at the River House Bakery and Cafe, 120 W. Bell St. Works by local artists Terri Adams, Gayle Brauner, Annette Clem, Connie Drysdale, James Gift, Shannon Goose, Marilyn Hiestand and Sue Rescigna are on display.

• Beers and appetizers from the wild goddess145 E. Washington St., Suite D, offers small bites, salads, dips and boards.

•Pat Reichner will display his wood and bird carvings at Forage Gifts and Northwest Treasures, 121 W. Washington St.

• Carole Pearson Lizzie Betz jewelry! her work at Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St. Pearson creates handcrafted jewelry from semi-precious stones.

Pacific Mist Books offers a mix of new and vintage books, cards and gifts, featuring local authors and artists.

• Mixed Company will perform from 6-8 p.m. at Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St. They perform a fusion of folk, jazz, Irish, bluegrass and genres from around the world.

• The Little White House213 E. Washington St., offers curated gifts and festive treats.

• The Olympic Games will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St.

• Sequim Spices and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., has unique artwork including glass, pottery, artwork and photography by local artists. You can also find clever and creative tea blends, colorful and fun teapots and mugs, and cheerful culinary gifts.

• Over the fence118 E. Washington St., welcomes one of its local designers.

• Cedarbrook Lavender Gift Shop120 W. Washington St., offers farm-fresh lavender creations, treats and vintage-inspired decor items.

• Soup in the aisle138 W. Washington St., features a rotation of local artists, live music and treats.

The First Friday Art Walk Sequim is an encouraging and educational art event sponsored and produced by Renne Emiko Brock.

Its mission is to create accessible and accessible arts and cultural venues that encourage the community to connect and celebrate expression and diversity.

To create inclusion between venues, artists and audiences, everyone is encouraged to participate in the Art Walk's monthly color themes as a fun community activity in whatever creative form they wish to express.

To participate as a venue or artist on the official First Friday Art Walk Sequim map, listing and website, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email [email protected].



